English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Metallurgical coal is a high-calorie coal having certain characteristics that produce coke.
Metallurgical coal is a high-calorie coal having certain characteristics that produce coke.

Indonesia to Expedite Metallurgical Coal Exploration

English energy mining indonesian government
Antara • 24 January 2022 16:03
Jakarta: The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has expedited metallurgical coal exploration at 22 locations spread across East Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan.
 
Director General of Mineral and Coal at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Ridwan Djamaluddin remarked that exploration efforts were being made to benefit the domestic industry, as Indonesia was still importing metallurgical coal from overseas. Djamaluddin said here on Monday,
 
"So far, Indonesia has imported this type of coal, and we do not have our own mines for the industry," Djamaluddin stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the coal development roadmap data for the 2021 realization prognosis, Indonesia imports as much as 7.9 million tons of metallurgical coal.
 
The ministry expedited explorative measures to find metallurgical coal resources in order to reduce or eliminate the import of these commodities.
 
"To deal with imports (issue), we will conduct import substitution, and (we) have conducted exploration at 22 locations in East Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan," he elaborated.
 
According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's records, metallurgical coal is a high-calorie coal having certain characteristics that produce coke.
 
Coke is produced by heating metallurgical coal in an oven under airless reduction conditions at very high temperatures. It is porous, hard, and consists only of carbon concentrations.
 
Coke is one of the main materials required in steel production.
 
The demand for metallurgical coal to support the steelmaking industry has increased in recent years, as it is largely driven by China and India that have turned metallurgical coal, especially coke, into highly sought-after commodities.
 
There is a great prospect for state income if Indonesia's high-calorie and very high-calorie thermal coals could be tapped for their metallurgical potential.
 
Domestic metallurgical coal stock and its utilization in the national smelter industry can also reduce dependence on imports, thereby reducing spending on the state's foreign exchange reserves.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Suroboyo Bridge to Be Utilized for Business Activities of MSMES

Suroboyo Bridge to Be Utilized for Business Activities of MSMES

English
east java
Transportation Ministry Commences Construction of Passenger Terminal at Bali's Sanur Port

Transportation Ministry Commences Construction of Passenger Terminal at Bali's Sanur Port

English
transportation
Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Still Under Control

Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Still Under Control

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waduh! PPKM di DKI Jakarta Terancam Naik Level
Ekonomi

Waduh! PPKM di DKI Jakarta Terancam Naik Level

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT
Otomotif

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT

Terbuka untuk Umum, Pendaftaran Calon Rektor UGM Dibuka Mulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Terbuka untuk Umum, Pendaftaran Calon Rektor UGM Dibuka Mulai Hari Ini

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand

Pemerintah dan KPU Sepakat Pemilu Digelar 14 Februari 2024
Nasional

Pemerintah dan KPU Sepakat Pemilu Digelar 14 Februari 2024

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan
Internasional

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital
Teknologi

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!