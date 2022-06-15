English  
Indonesia's tourism is showing a positive trend. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's tourism is showing a positive trend. (Photo: medcom.id)

Tourism Sector Plays Vital Role in Achieving Indonesia's SDGs: Deputy Minister

English sustainable development tourism covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 15 June 2022 14:34
Jakarta: The tourism sector in Indonesia has played an important role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo.
 
"We had been able to achieve the SDGs through the development of ecotourism, strengthening cultural identity, and strengthening local communities," Tanoesoedibjo stated at the 34th Joint Meeting of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia in the Maldives through an official statement on Wednesday.
 
The ministry also helped in handling the pandemic and preparing a strong, sustainable, and qualified tourism sector.

One of the efforts made by the ministry to prepare the tourism sector for the post-pandemic period is by providing 12 thousand certifications to creative economy actors in Indonesia.
 
In addition, the ministry promoted the blue economy and green economy in the tourism sector by prioritizing ecotourism development, utilizing environmentally friendly transportation in the tourism sector, conducting waste management programs in tourist destinations, and offsetting carbon footprints for tourists.
 
Currently, Indonesia's tourism is showing a positive trend on account of the high demand in the domestic market for travel and the easing of policies for international travelers, such as the availability of arrival visas for 72 countries and no quarantine policy for fully vaccinated travelers.
 
"Along with the travel easing and stability in travel policies, we have seen a 350-percent growth in international arrivals since January 2022 as compared to last year," she remarked.
 
Nevertheless, she noted that the challenges faced in the tourism sector were related to the limited availability of connectivity and the increase in ticket prices for traveling to Indonesia. However, her side remains committed to creating improvements in the tourism sector, especially related to preparations for the G20 Presidency.
 
"Indonesia is committed to restoring tourism by organizing international events, including a series of side events to support Indonesia's G20 Presidency in which we work closely with the UNWTO on the tourism agenda," she added.

 
(WAH)
