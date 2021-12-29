Manpower Ministry Builds 778 Community Vocational Training Centers in 2021: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government through Ministry of Manpower has built around 778 Community Vocational Training Centers (BLKs) in 2021, bringing a total of around 3,000 BLKs within a period of 2020-2021.
Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Tuesday, said that the Centers which have their own partners and operate as business units must be encouraged to provide more job opportunities for the community.
"In my opinion, we are not only striving to find a job for ourselves but also create jobs for the community," she said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
With competences they have, she said, the BLKs will be able to create entrepreneurs and recruit new workers.
Thus, she added, job creation will not only meet demand for labors in the job market but also will create entrepreneurs.
She also appreciated Unipro Biso Community BLK that is dubbed as the best BLK.