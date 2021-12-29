English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The BLKs will be able to create entrepreneurs and recruit new workers.
The BLKs will be able to create entrepreneurs and recruit new workers.

Manpower Ministry Builds 778 Community Vocational Training Centers in 2021: Minister

English Ida Fauziyah indonesian government workers
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2021 15:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government through Ministry of Manpower has built around 778 Community Vocational Training Centers (BLKs) in 2021, bringing a total of around 3,000 BLKs within a period of 2020-2021.
 
Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Tuesday, said that the Centers which have their own partners and operate as business units must be encouraged to provide more job opportunities for the community.
 
"In my opinion, we are not only striving to find a job for ourselves but also create jobs for the community," she said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With competences they have, she said, the BLKs will be able to create entrepreneurs and recruit new workers
 
Thus, she added, job creation will not only meet demand for labors in the job market but also will create entrepreneurs.
 
She also appreciated Unipro Biso Community BLK that is dubbed as the best BLK.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 566 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 566 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
378 Thousand Children Aged 6-11 in Jakarta Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

378 Thousand Children Aged 6-11 in Jakarta Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

English
covid-19
Dam Key to Improving Food Security in Indonesia

Dam Key to Improving Food Security in Indonesia

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 566 Pasien, Berkurang 15 Orang
Nasional

RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 566 Pasien, Berkurang 15 Orang

Angka Partisipasi Kasar Jenjang SD Menurun Selama 2021
Pendidikan

Angka Partisipasi Kasar Jenjang SD Menurun Selama 2021

Master Rem Bermasalah, Hyundai Recall 106 Palisade di Indonesia
Otomotif

Master Rem Bermasalah, Hyundai Recall 106 Palisade di Indonesia

Harga LPG Nonsubsidi Resmi Naik Rp1.600-Rp2.600/Kg, Diklaim Lebih Murah di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Harga LPG Nonsubsidi Resmi Naik Rp1.600-Rp2.600/Kg, Diklaim Lebih Murah di ASEAN

Jelang Final Piala AFF: Ini PR Besar Shin Tae-yong Lawan Thailand
Olahraga

Jelang Final Piala AFF: Ini PR Besar Shin Tae-yong Lawan Thailand

FDA: <i>Rapid Test</i> Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron
Internasional

FDA: Rapid Test Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen
Hiburan

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!