President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen. (Photo: europa.eu)
President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen. (Photo: europa.eu)

Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 16:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes the the negotiations on the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agremeent (IEU CEPA) can be completed soon.
 
"The 12th round of negotiations will take place in the end of 2022, "said the Indonesian President during a bilateral meeeting with President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen in Bali on Monday.
 
"I hope the upcoming negotiations can produce breakthroughs," the Indonesian Head of State added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President von der Leyen is visiting the Indonesian island of Bali to participate in this year's G20 Summit. The summit's official programme will start on Tuesday, with sessions on food and energy security, and on health. 
 
President von der Leyen will co-host an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII). PGII is a joint effort to help bridge infrastructure gaps. Investments under PGII follow the highest economic, environmental and social standards and are implemented in a spirit of partnership. 
 
On the next day, the President will participate in the main working session on digital transformation. That same day, President von der Leyen will meet Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, for an EU-Australia Leaders' Meeting.
 
(WAH)

