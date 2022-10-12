English  
Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global Economy Experiencing Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown: IMF

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2022 14:52
Washington: Global growth is forecast to slow from 6.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023, the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest World Economic Outlook issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. 
 
The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The three largest economies, the United States, China, and the euro area will continue to stall," said IMF's top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas in a media release on Tuesday. 
 
Furthermore, global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 4.1 percent by 2024. 
 
Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy. 
 
Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.

 
(WAH)

