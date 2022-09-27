English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia Renew Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Bank Negara Malaysia and Bank Indonesia have renewed the Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement (LCBSA) of up to RM8 billion or IDR28 trillion.
 
This follows the first agreement which was signed in 2019. 
 
"Bank Indonesia believes that the swap arrangement renewal reflects the strong ongoing financial cooperation between Bank Indonesia and Bank Negara Malaysia, and will continue bulding market confidence in the economic fundamentals of both countries," said BI Governor Perry Warjiyo in a press release on Tuesday.

"The renewal also shows our commitment to strengthen financial market stability by promoting more extensive use of local currencies for bilateral transactions between Indonesia and Malaysia," said Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo.
 
The agreement is effective for a period of three years. 
 
"Given the significant trade flows  between Malaysia and Indonesia, we are pleased to continue our cooperation with Bank Indonesia by renewing the LCBSA," said Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.
 
"The LCBSA supplements the Local Currency Settlement Framework (LCSF) between our two countries, an arrangement that facilitates settlement of trade and investments in local currency," he added.
 
(WAH)

Gubernur BI Perry Warjiyo. Foto: dok Bank Indonesia.

BI dan Bank Sentral Malaysia Perbarui Perjanjian, Nilainya hingga Rp28 Triliun

Indonesia's International Investment Position Remains Solid: BI

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

Indonesia Adds 1,976 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,976 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia Urged to Not Hurry in Deciding COVID-19 Endemic Phase

Indonesia Urged to Not Hurry in Deciding COVID-19 Endemic Phase

English
covid-19
Indonesian VP Attends Shinzo Abe's Funeral

Indonesian VP Attends Shinzo Abe's Funeral

English
vice president maruf amin
