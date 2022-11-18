Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

President expressed his hope that the cooperation spirit of G20 can continue to live on in this year’s APEC Summit. “APEC should be part of the efforts to encourage the acceleration of economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.
During the meeting, President Jokowi discussed three main issues, namely, strengthening economic cooperation, promoting cooperation in energy transition, and strengthening cooperation in the Pacific region.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
“We need to encourage the market access for the trade of both countries especially on agricultural commodities, mineral, iron and steel, and plastic, and for the cooperation in agriculture and halal certification,” President Jokowi said as stated from Setkab.go.id.
In the sector of energy transition cooperation, President Jokowi stated that Indonesia continues to strengthen the efforts for conducting energy transition by using new and renewable energies.
“I invite New Zealand business persons to invest in developing geothermal energy in Indonesia,” the President said.
Meanwhile, in the regional cooperation, President Jokowi mentioned that Indonesia is committed to encouraging development cooperation in the Pacific region. Therefore, next year, Indonesia will encourage the engagement of Pacific countries and ASEAN.
“I want New Zealand to be the connecting bridge of the partnership between the ASEAN and the Pacific in Indo-Pacific region,” the President remarked.
Meanwhile, in her introductory remarks, Prime Minister Jacinda extended her appreciation for the organization of G20 Summit held in Indonesia and congratulated Indonesia for the ASEAN 2023 chairmanship.
“New Zealand is ready to support Indonesia’s chairmanship in the ASEAN next year,” Prime Minister Jacinda affirmed.
Accompanying President Jokowi in the meeting were Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.