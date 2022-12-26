English  
The ministry targets to produce two million tons of shrimp in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)
Minister Outlines Indonesia's 4 Superior Marine Commodities

Antara • 26 December 2022 19:59
Jakarta: Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is optimistic that four domestic marine commodities -- shrimp, lobster, crab, and seaweed -- would become Indonesia's superior commodities.
 
"We want the four commodities to be able to become champions in the future," he stated at a maritime discussion in Jakarta, Monday.
 
Trenggono noted that the four superior commodities have great value and can be cultivated well in the Indonesian waters. If the domestic aquaculture sector can become a winner, then the blue economy run by the government can bring prosperity to the people.

According to the minister, the government is currently endeavoring to overcome obstacles in sustainable fisheries cultivation related to feed that is still fully imported.
 
"This is what we have to change. We cannot have imported feed forever. Hence, it must be domestically produced," the minister emphasized.
 
If the country is able to develop the four superior commodities with sufficient stock, it will be a significant material to help the domestic fisheries industry becoming the champion in the sector, Trenggono added.
 
He explained that the ministry has five breakthrough programs to implement blue economy principles in the form of quota-based and fishing zone-based measurable fishing; expansion of marine conservation areas by 30 percent of Indonesia's sea area; development of marine, coastal, and freshwater cultivation; management of marine debris; and sustainable management of coasts and small islands.
 
The ministry also targets to produce two million tons of shrimp in 2024, he remarked.
 
Trenggono said his side had prepared a land area of approximately one thousand hectares as a modern shrimp pond area to meet the production target.
 
"If we look at it from the world market or demand side, it is worth around US$30 billion. The number is quite big and with our good area in Indonesia, this goal must be achieved," he stated.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!