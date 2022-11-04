English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The increase in the price of soybean has pushed up the price of tempe. (Photo: medcom.id)
The increase in the price of soybean has pushed up the price of tempe. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bulog to Import 350 Thousand Tons of Soybeans: Trade Minister

Antara • 04 November 2022 15:35
Purbalingga: The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will import 350 thousand tons of soybeans to address the issue of rising price of the commodity, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan stated.
 
"(The price of) soybeans has increased. The current stock was bought during the July-August period when the price was still high. President Joko Widodo immediately ordered Bulog to import soybeans," Hasan remarked after reviewing the prices of basic commodities at the Bukateja Market, Purbalingga, Central Java, Friday.
 
The increase in the price of soybean has pushed up the price of tempe, or soybean cake, and tofu.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the minister, the increase in soybean prices was affected by rising international soybean prices and the weakening of the rupiah.
 
The price of imported soybean repeatedly scored its highest levels since the start of the year.
 
On January 31, 2022, soybean price was recorded at Rp12,600 per kilogram (kg), and it increased to Rp14,100 per kg in June 2022.
 
On July 1, 2022, the price increased further to Rp14,200 per kg and reached Rp14,300 per kg on September 29, 2022.
 
Hasan remarked that Bulog will import soybeans at a price of around Rp11 thousand per kg and will be sold domestically for Rp10 thousand, so the government subsidizes the remaining price.
 
The minister noted that soybeans will be imported from several countries, including the United States and Canada.
 
"The delivery to Indonesia will take about 40-50 days. Hence, in December 2022, we already have cheap soybeans at Rp10 thousand per kg," he remarked
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The US-Indonesian defense partnership helps facilitate a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo: State Dept/Erik Kurniawan)

US Defense Industry Leaders Participate in Indo Defense 2022

BPOM Finds Gaps in Kidney-Damaging Chemical Compounds Entering Indonesia

Indonesia Enhances Bilateral Trade Partnership with Nigeria

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

English
G20
Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Train is a Long-Term Plan: Transportation Minister

Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Train is a Long-Term Plan: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Maaf, Rupiah Masih Keok di Tangan Dolar AS! Hari Ini Ditutup Rp15.738/USD
Ekonomi

Maaf, Rupiah Masih Keok di Tangan Dolar AS! Hari Ini Ditutup Rp15.738/USD

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula
Nasional

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru
Otomotif

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok
Teknologi

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Hasil NBA: Sihir Magic Jungkalkan Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Sihir Magic Jungkalkan Warriors

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh
Hiburan

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang
Internasional

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana
Pendidikan

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!