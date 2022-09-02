English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Fuel Cash Aid to Maintain People's Purchasing Power: President Jokowi

Antara • 02 September 2022 15:15
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that direct cash assistance as a form of transfer of fuel oil subsidies (BLT BBM) provided by the Indonesian government was targeted to maintain the people's purchasing power.
 
"We hope BLT BBM would be able to maintain the people's purchasing power," the head of state noted at the Saumlaki Post Office in Tanimbar Islands District, Maluku, on Friday.
 
BLT BBM is direct cash assistance from the government to beneficiaries worth Rp150 thousand per person that will be given for a period of four months. The BLT, amounting to Rp300 thousand, will be disbursed twice through various channels of the Indonesian Post Office.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We just finished handing over the BLT BBM, amounting to Rp600 thousand, for four months for beneficiaries at the Tanimbar Islands District in Maluku," Jokowi added.
 
Meanwhile, in connection with the certainty of fuel price, Jokowi said he was still awaiting the calculation.
 
"For the (price) of fuel, everything is still being calculated, and today, the calculation will be handed over to me," the head of state remarked.
 
The government has also allocated social assistance worth Rp24.17 trillion from the transfer of fuel subsidies for three types of assistance. First, the BLT for 20.6 million beneficiaries amounted to Rp150 thousand each month for a period of four months, with a total budget of Rp12.4 trillion.
 
Second, wage subsidy assistance of Rp600 thousand to 16 million workers, with a maximum salary of Rp3.5 million per month, which is paid once, with a budget of Rp9.6 trillion.
 
Third, assistance from local governments using two percent of the general transfer funds, specifically the General Allocation Fund and Revenue Sharing Fund, worth Rp2.17 trillion. The assistance aims to help the transportation sector, such as public transportation, motorcycle taxis, fishermen, and additional social protection assistance.
 
The government is also preparing several schemes to change the subsidized fuel price policy, specifically Pertalite and Solar fuels, as an effort to maintain the subsidized fuel quota to meet the needs of the community until the end of 2022 according to the 2022 state budget ceiling.
 
Meanwhile, the subsidy and compensation expenditures disbursed by the government until August 2022 had reached Rp502.4 trillion, comprising energy subsidies of Rp208.9 trillion and energy compensation of Rp293.5 trillion.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Hopes Abadi Masela LNG Project Can Be Continued

Jokowi Distributes Direct Cash Assistance in Tanimbar Islands Regency

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Time for Indonesia to Become Islamic Fashion Trendsetter: Deputy Minister

Time for Indonesia to Become Islamic Fashion Trendsetter: Deputy Minister

English
tourism
PT Timah Participates in Namibia's Largest Mining Expo

PT Timah Participates in Namibia's Largest Mining Expo

English
mining
Indonesia-Ecuador Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Indonesia-Ecuador Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

English
latin america
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IEA: RI Butuh Rp119 Triliun Tiap Tahun untuk Capai <i>Net Zero Emission</i>
Ekonomi

IEA: RI Butuh Rp119 Triliun Tiap Tahun untuk Capai Net Zero Emission

Japan Open: Chico Takluk, Indonesia Tanpa Wakil di Semifinal
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Takluk, Indonesia Tanpa Wakil di Semifinal

Kunjungi Indonesia, Presiden Filipina Prioritas Pembahasan Isu Pertahanan
Internasional

Kunjungi Indonesia, Presiden Filipina Prioritas Pembahasan Isu Pertahanan

Surya Paloh: Pemilu 2024 Momentum Strategis Bagi NasDem
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Pemilu 2024 Momentum Strategis Bagi NasDem

Pengakuan Aliando Syarief Disiksa jika Tak Mau Bekerja Bukan Rekayasa
Hiburan

Pengakuan Aliando Syarief Disiksa jika Tak Mau Bekerja Bukan Rekayasa

Sekolah, Ini Panduan Pencegahan Covid-19 dalam Pelaksanaan Asesmen Nasional SMP
Pendidikan

Sekolah, Ini Panduan Pencegahan Covid-19 dalam Pelaksanaan Asesmen Nasional SMP

Hyundai Buka Peluang Stargazer Dijadikan LSUV
Otomotif

Hyundai Buka Peluang Stargazer Dijadikan LSUV

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya
Teknologi

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!