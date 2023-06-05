English  
KLHK Delegation at UNESCO INC-2 meeting. Photo: KLHK
Indonesia Fully Supports the Formation of a Plastic Treaty

Medcom • 05 June 2023 16:58
Paris: Indonesia is fully committed to supporting the formation of the Plastic Treaty. In addition, Indonesia is ready to be actively involved in its formation.
 
"The formation of the Plastic Treaty is one of the efforts and international support in resolving environmental pollution caused by plastic pollution which has become a global issue," said the Director General of Waste, Waste and B3 Management (Dirjen PSLB3) of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), Rosa Vivien Ratnawati, via written statement, Sunday, June 4 2023.
 
Rosa Vivien's assertion was put forward at the closing session of the Second Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-2). The closing of INC-2 was held on Friday, 2 June 2023 evening Paris time, at the UNESCO headquarters, Paris, France.

At the closing plenary, the delegates from the participating countries agreed that the INC Secretariat would prepare an initial draft of the Plastic Treaty. Furthermore, it is discussed at the INC-3 which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2023.
 
In general, the countries attending agreed to immediately realize this Plastic Treaty, namely by paying attention to: Harmonization of circular economy implementation standards, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and 3R implementation globally; as well as Use of data and information as well as scientific evidence to be used in decision making.
 
In addition, participating countries will also support efforts to change people's behavior in using plastic, mobilize funding to encourage efforts to implement EPR by producers, and create cooperation to tackle plastic pollution by implementing the slogan "no one left behind".
 
At the end of the closing of the INC-2 meeting, the Head of the INC Secretariat Meza-Cuadra gave a speech. He quoted it from a French writer, namely "It is sad to think that nature speaks and that humanmind doesn't listen (It's really sad to think, when nature speaks, the human mind just doesn't listen)."

Fully support the global agenda

Previously, in the fourth plenary session of the Second Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-2) in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, Rosa Vivien had emphasized that Indonesia fully supports the global agenda to end plastic pollution, including ending plastic pollution in the marine environment. This is very much in line with the government's national policies and regulations in combating plastic waste and pollution.
 
"We are firmly committed to joining the global movement to end plastic pollution through the establishment of legally binding international instruments," said Rosa Vivien.
 
The Second Session of The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to Develop an International Legally Binding Instrument on Plastic Pollution, Including in The Marine Environment (INC-2) meeting was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. The meeting took place from 29 May to 2 June 2023.
  
The Delegation of the Republic of Indonesia (DELRI) consists of three ministries and is led by the Director General of PSLB3 KLHK, Rosa Vivien Ratnawati.
 
At the INC-2 meeting, the discussion focused on drafting international agreements related to tackling pollution caused by plastic by promoting a comprehensive approach that addresses the plastic life cycle as mandated in UNEA Resolution 5/14. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

