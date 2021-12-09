English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of the African Union.
The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of the African Union.

Africa's Free Trade Area Can Deliver Inclusive Economic Growth: UNCTAD

English economic growth poverty africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2021 12:57
Geneva: The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could reduce COVID-19-induced growth contraction, poverty and inequality trends and spur sustainable and inclusive growth on the continent if stronger support measures targeting women, young traders and small businesses are implemented, according to UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2021 published on Thursday.
 
The report shows that trade policies alone are unlikely to support inclusive economic growth on the continent. Other measures needed to increase potential distributional gains from regional integration and help ensure inclusive development are cooperation in promoting investment and competition policies, accelerating financing of infrastructure that facilitates rural-urban linkages and providing equal access to socioeconomic opportunities and productive resources.
 
The AfCFTA, under which free trade officially commenced in January 2021, is one of the flagship projects of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which includes various targets on sustainable and inclusive growth. Economic growth can only be inclusive if it reduces both poverty and inequality, the report says.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The AfCFTA has immense potential to spur economic growth and transform the continent's development prospects if additional measures are taken to realize and fairly distribute its many potential benefits, as these gains will not come automatically," said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Poverty and inequality are not inescapable. They are products of political choices and public policy. This report will support African governments and development partners to better leverage the AfCFTA to tackle both poverty and inequality to ensure the expected gains from free trade are more inclusive," she said.
 
According to the report, growth has been inclusive in only 17 out of 49 African countries for which sufficient household data for between 2000 and 2020 is available. Africa’s economic growth has been poverty-reducing, the report says, but inequality-increasing in 18 African countries and non-inclusive on either dimension in 14 nations.
 
This finding raises the key question of how economic growth through regional integration can contribute to poverty reduction and foster inclusive development, a main objective of Agenda 2063.
 
Africa’s unprecedented growth in the 2000s has not translated into significantly improved livelihoods for most Africans, as the income gap between the rich and the poor has widened. About 34% of African households live below the international poverty line ($1.9 per day), and around 40% of the total wealth is owned by approximately 0.0001% of the continent’s population, according to the report.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities and vulnerabilities of marginalized groups, resulting in an additional 37 million people in sub-Saharan Africa living in extreme poverty (at the poverty line of $1.9 per day).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Committed to Sending 1,000 Additional Personnel for UN Peacekeeping Missions

Indonesia Committed to Sending 1,000 Additional Personnel for UN Peacekeeping Missions

English
united nations
IK-CEPA a Boost for Indonesia, Korea Relations: Deputy Minister

IK-CEPA a Boost for Indonesia, Korea Relations: Deputy Minister

English
south korea
Over 100 Million Indonesians Receive Full COVID-19 Vaccination Dosage: Health Ministry

Over 100 Million Indonesians Receive Full COVID-19 Vaccination Dosage: Health Ministry

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gara-gara Omicron, Banyak Negara Batal Hadiri Presidensi G20 di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Gara-gara Omicron, Banyak Negara Batal Hadiri Presidensi G20 di Indonesia

PPKM Level 2 Selama Nataru Dinilai Sudah Cukup
Nasional

PPKM Level 2 Selama Nataru Dinilai Sudah Cukup

Tiga Saran Menlu Retno Cegah Kemunduran Demokrasi di Tengah Pandemi
Internasional

Tiga Saran Menlu Retno Cegah Kemunduran Demokrasi di Tengah Pandemi

Belasan Santriwati Diperkosa Oknum Ustaz, Pesantren di Bandung Ditutup
Pendidikan

Belasan Santriwati Diperkosa Oknum Ustaz, Pesantren di Bandung Ditutup

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember
Hiburan

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember

Daftar Tim yang Lolos Babak 16 Besar Liga Champions
Olahraga

Daftar Tim yang Lolos Babak 16 Besar Liga Champions

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik
Otomotif

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!