English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The APEC region represented about 60 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2019. (Photo: medcom.id)
The APEC region represented about 60 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2019. (Photo: medcom.id)

Greener Economic Transition in APEC Region Should Promote Equity, Inclusivity: Study

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2022 11:40
Singapore: The catastrophic impact of climate change on people and the economy has prompted Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members to make the transition to the low-carbon economy. However, this shift needs to promote equity and inclusivity, according to a policy brief recently published by APEC Policy Support Unit.
 
"There is no denying the impact of climate change to our economy and society. For example, without climate change action, the APEC region could absorb losses of up to 18.3 percent of GDP by 2050," said Rhea C. Hernando, a senior researcher with the APEC Policy Support Unit, in a media release on Friday.
 
"There are also significant health consequences—rising temperatures could worsen respiratory illnesses while frequent rainfall could give rise to outbreaks of malaria and dengue fever," Hernando added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It is estimated that by 2030, the direct costs of climate change to health could reach around USD 2 to 4 billion per year. 
 
The APEC region represented about 60 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2019.
 
"To combat climate change, reducing GHG emissions is crucial and decarbonization is necessary," Hernando added. 
 
"Take fossil fuels, for example. They contribute significantly to climate change, accounting for more than 75 percent of GHG," Hernando added.
 
The policy brief, Transitioning to a Sustainable Economy while Ensuring Inclusion, warns that the climate crisis will disproportionately impact vulnerable groups like women, the poor, workers, people with disabilities and Indigenous Peoples across the region. 
 
It is important to understand that pursuing the low-carbon economy should not be at the expense of equity.
 
"The transition to low carbon should ensure their inclusion, particularly their capacity to access decent work opportunities," Hernando said. 
 
"One way of ensuring inclusion while doing this is by adopting the just-transition framework," Hernando added.
 
The policy brief details seven policy options to be taken by member economies in implementing this transition:  (1) actively encouraging decarbonization; (2) avoiding new sources of carbon lock-in; (3) generating opportunities to preserve economic stability; (4) providing assistance to workers and communities affected by the shift; (5) addressing environmental damage; (6) implementing support measures to mitigate economic and social inequities; and (7) ensuring an inclusive and transparent planning process based on social dialogue.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
APEC officials will meet throughout 2023 in the US. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Ready to Serve as APEC Host of 2023

Indonesia Calls for Greater Engagement between ASEAN, Pacific

Indonesia Invites Archipelagic Countries to Collaborate to Advance Maritime Economy

BACA JUGA
Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

English
Australia
@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

English
culture
Indonesian Consulate in Tawau Facilitates Repatriation of 92 Indonesians

Indonesian Consulate in Tawau Facilitates Repatriation of 92 Indonesians

English
indonesian citizens
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word
Teknologi

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word

Optimalisasi Teknologi Dongkrak Efisiensi Produksi Garam
Ekonomi

Optimalisasi Teknologi Dongkrak Efisiensi Produksi Garam

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4
Hiburan

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya
Otomotif

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya

Resmi, Fernando Santos Mundur dari Pelatih Timnas Portugal
Olahraga

Resmi, Fernando Santos Mundur dari Pelatih Timnas Portugal

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia
Internasional

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini
Nasional

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!