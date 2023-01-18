English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)

Impact of Social Forestry on Indonesian People's Economy Profound: Minister

Antara • 18 January 2023 20:40
Jakarta: Social forestry has had a profound impact on the community's economy, according to the Environment and Forestry Ministry.
 
"The economic transaction value of the social forestry program reached Rp118.69 billion (US$7.9 million) in 2022," Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said during a meeting with Commission IV of the House of Representatives (DPR) here on Wednesday.
 
According to the minister, social forestry has had a rather positive impact on the economy as it has boosted people's incomes.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She named North Sumatra, Lampung, and West Nusa Tenggara as the three provinces with the highest economic exchange rates.
 
She informed that at least 6 percent of the social forestry business groups reported on the GoKUPS (integrated information technology system on forestry) application, and showed that they recorded Rp118 billion in economic transactions.
 
"As an illustration, approximately 40 to 50 percent of these social forestry business groups have interacted with exports, such as West Java, Maluku, Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara, and others," she said.
 
In the past five years, the economic transaction value of the social forestry program has seen consistent growth. In 2018, the economic transaction value was just Rp2.07 billion (US$137 thousand); then in 2019, it grew to Rp5.01 billion (US$332.8 thousand); in 2020, it jumped to Rp17.48 billion (US$1.1 million); in 2021, it rose to Rp23.79 billion (US$1.6 million); and increased significantly to Rp118.69 billion in 2022.
 
The ministry informed that access to social forestry management has covered 5.3 million hectares spread across 33 provinces, 380 districts, 2,315 sub-districts, and 4,294 villages in Indonesia.
 
So far, more than 1.2 million household heads, or the equivalent of 5 million people, have become involved in social forestry.
 
The ministry has set a target that covers initiatives on social forestry development until 2030. The initiatives include the distribution of legal access for 12.7 million hectares of land, adding 25 thousand facilitators, forming 25 thousand social forestry business groups, and developing the social forestry business groups.
 
They also involve establishing a pilot Integrated Area Development (IAD) with a minimum of one IAD per district and boosting contribution for the protection of the ecology, in accordance with the national FOLU Net Sink 2030 target.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

VP Urges Indonesian Companies to Help Protect Environment

Ministry Pushes Development on Non-Timber Forest Product Businesses in Indonesia

Shortage of Rangers to Guard West Papua's 8.39 Million-Ha Forests: Forestry Office

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!