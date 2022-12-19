English  
Banks must be more mindful and supportive of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

Antara • 19 December 2022 21:18
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the national banking industry to be more mindful of the conditions of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and supportive of their development.
 
"Other banks must be encouraged to be more mindful and supportive of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises," the president stated while handing over the cluster people's business credits at the State Palace here, Monday.
 
While drawing attention to state-owned Bank BRI that has recorded a high credit portion for MSMEs, Jokowi urged more banks to achieve the 30-percent minimum credit allocation of the total credit portfolio for MSMEs, as per the government's target.

"I urge more banks to expedite their efforts to achieve the 30-percent (minimum credit allocation) target, which I set several years ago," he noted.
 
Meanwhile, the president also encouraged MSMEs to utilize loans provided by banks as well as the government, through the people's business credit loan program, to develop their businesses properly and accountably.
 
"Use the loan facilities properly (as we are) ensuring (that the loan is) distributed right on target and processed transparently and accountably," Jokowi said.
 
The government has also offered various programs that residents could access to improve their MSME business, such as through the Mekaar people's business credit program provided by PT Permodalan Nasional Madani.
 
"Today, (PNMMekaar) have 13.5 million clients. This effectively negates any criticism that the government is not being attentive to micro and small (businesses). From 500 thousand, the (PNMMekaar clients) have grown to 13.5 million now," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Jokowi also urged his staff to multiply and expand the cluster of the people's business credit program to various sectors.
 
The president also showed enthusiasm over the development of various credit clusters. He pointed out that the development of a horticulture cluster involving MSMEs from Islamic boarding schools could help their development with support from off-takers or buyer guarantees in purchasing the products.
 


 
(WAH)

Peringatan!