"Adiyat Group is a potential trading partner for Indonesia in the African market, especially in Sudan and other land locked countries around Sudan," said Ambassador Sunarko in a media rleease on Thursday.
During the meeting, Ambassador Sunarko directly handed over the award certificate for the 2022 Primaduta Award nomination for the category "Importer Promoter of Indonesian Products" from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade to the Adiyat Group Company.
The Indonesian Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the achievements and performance of the Adiyat Group which has consistently collaborated with the business partner of the Indonesian company PT. Sinar Mas for various paper products.
The Adiyat Group expressed their gratitude for the submission of the charter.
"This December we have received a shipment of 400 tons of paper and are waiting for 600 tons of paper to be sent at the end of January 2023," said Kumar.
Adiyat Group is one of the leading private companies in Sudan engaged in the field of Fast Moving Consumer Goods / FMCG and has more than 20 branch offices throughout Sudan.
The Adiyat Group has been cooperating with the Indonesian company Sinar Mas since 1992 to import paper and stationary products to the Sudanese market.?