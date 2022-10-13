English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Pandemic-Created Leading Sectors Shoring Up Indonesian Economy: OJK

Antara • 13 October 2022 17:58
Jakarta: The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to several new leading sectors that are helping support the national economy amid the crisis.
 
Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar delivered the remarks at the "2022 Capital Market Summit & Expo," here on Thursday.
 
"Many sectors that previously did not have a visible contribution to the national economy; they are now getting better," he noted.

These leading sectors have emerged both in the upstream sector, downstream as well as in various activities supported by digital technology, he said. Further, the new leading sectors are supporting sectors that have long contributed to the economy, such as public consumption and investment.
 
This is a blessing in disguise for the Indonesian economy, which can now rely more on growth, development, and strengthening through supporting factors originating from within the country, he added.
 
"The situation or the fact that Indonesia is relatively less affected by the international economy has actually given a blessing in disguise to rely more on growth, development, and strengthening from within the country,” Siregar explained.
 
In this context, he said, the capital market is providing a facility and opportunity to seek capital in order to increase investment and make new investments.
 
This has happened because Indonesia has become a special attraction for investors since it has been able to survive and grow well at a time when countries around the world experienced difficulties. Even though Indonesia did not do much marketing promotion, investment has still come naturally, Siregar said.
 
"If there is an economy that can survive, grow well, and maintain its sustainability, it is striking and becomes an exception. It's special," he remarked.

 
(WAH)

