President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Calls for Stronger Trade Cooperation between Indonesia, Philippines

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 September 2022 14:35
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the governments of Indonesia and the Philippines to boost trade ties between the two countries.
 
The statement was given during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, September 5, 2022.
 
"Regarding bilateral cooperation, we want a significant increase in trade volume,"  Jokowi said in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
"Compared to last year, trade between Indonesia and the Philippines increased by almost 50 percent," Jokowi stated.
 
According to Jokowi, the Indonesian government wants to encourage an increase in exports of food and beverage products, including coconut, seaweed, and pharmaceutical products. 

One of the strategies, he said, is to improve transportation access between the two countries.
 
"I propose revitalizing the Bitung-Davao ferry route and opening the Manado-Davao flight route," said Jokowi.
 
Based on data from the Indonesia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the value of trade between Indonesia and the Philippines in 2021 reached USD 9.8 billion. 
 
(WAH)

Indonesia and the Philippines will review two border security agreements, (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Welcomes Philippine President at Bogor Palace

Jokowi Welcomes Philippine President at Bogor Palace

New Zealand PM to Attend UN General Assembly

English

New Zealand

New Zealand PM to Attend UN General Assembly

English
New Zealand
Indonesia, Philippines Agree to Strengthen Border Security

Indonesia, Philippines Agree to Strengthen Border Security

English
president joko widodo
ADB Signs $52 Million Loan to Build Largest Wind Power Plant in Central Asia

English

energy

ADB Signs $52 Million Loan to Build Largest Wind Power Plant in Central Asia

English
energy
Waduh! Kredit Macet Restrukturisasi Covid-19 Naik Jadi 7,10%

Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Waduh! Kredit Macet Restrukturisasi Covid-19 Naik Jadi 7,10%

Arema FC Pecat Pelatih Eduardo Almeida

Olahraga
Olahraga

Arema FC Pecat Pelatih Eduardo Almeida

Mantan Suami Celine Evangelista Komentar Terkait Kabar Marshel Ingin Nikahi Celine

Hiburan
Hiburan

Mantan Suami Celine Evangelista Komentar Terkait Kabar Marshel Ingin Nikahi Celine

Rusia Salahkan Eropa atas Terhentinya Jaringan Pipa Gas Nord Stream 1

Internasional
Internasional

Rusia Salahkan Eropa atas Terhentinya Jaringan Pipa Gas Nord Stream 1

Indonesia-Filipina Sepakat Memperkuat Keamanan Perbatasan

Nasional
Nasional

Indonesia-Filipina Sepakat Memperkuat Keamanan Perbatasan

Penyegaran Yamaha Mio M3, Berikut Daftar Ubahannya

Otomotif
Otomotif

Penyegaran Yamaha Mio M3, Berikut Daftar Ubahannya

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Teknologi
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Beri Les Matematika Gratis Lewat 'Math for Humanity', Hugo Terima Diana Award 2022

Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Beri Les Matematika Gratis Lewat 'Math for Humanity', Hugo Terima Diana Award 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Properti
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Rona
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

