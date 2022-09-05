Jokowi Calls for Stronger Trade Cooperation between Indonesia, Philippines

The statement was given during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, September 5, 2022.
"Regarding bilateral cooperation, we want a significant increase in trade volume," Jokowi said in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
"Compared to last year, trade between Indonesia and the Philippines increased by almost 50 percent," Jokowi stated.
According to Jokowi, the Indonesian government wants to encourage an increase in exports of food and beverage products, including coconut, seaweed, and pharmaceutical products.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
One of the strategies, he said, is to improve transportation access between the two countries.
"I propose revitalizing the Bitung-Davao ferry route and opening the Manado-Davao flight route," said Jokowi.
Based on data from the Indonesia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the value of trade between Indonesia and the Philippines in 2021 reached USD 9.8 billion.