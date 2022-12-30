English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Besides nickel, Indonesia also plans to ban exports of other raw materials. (Photo: MI)
Besides nickel, Indonesia also plans to ban exports of other raw materials. (Photo: MI)

2022 Year in Review: Indonesia Remains Defiant despite Defeat in WTO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 12:00
Jakarta: Indonesia's metals downstreaming push suffered a setback after a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled in favor of the European Union (EU) that Indonesia's ban on the exports of nickel ore violated global trade rules.
 
Nickel is an important ingredient in the production of stainless steel. A full ban on the exports of nickel ore has been implemented by Indonesia since January 2020. 
 
According to the EU, the ban restricts access to raw materials and distorts world market prices of ores. As a result, the economic bloc requested the establishment of a WTO panel in January 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The EU welcomes the World Trade Organization's (WTO) clear ruling confirming that Indonesia's export ban and domestic processing requirement on nickel ore violates WTO rules," the EU said after the WTO panel issued its ruling in November 2022.
 
"These measures unduly and illegally restrict EU access to raw materials needed for stainless steel production," it stated.
 
Nevertheless, the Indonesian government still believes that the ban is a necessary measure to develop the country's nickel downstream industry. The Indonesian government filed an appeal against the ruling in December 2022.
 
"Although we lost at the WTO, we lost in nickel trade dispute. The European Union filed a lawsuit to the WTO and we lost. It is okay to lose. I told the minister to file an appeal," Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said.
 
"If other countries file a lawsuit, it is their right to sue because they are disturbed. I checked why the European Union filed a lawsuit. Apparently, there are many nickel industries there. If nickel is processed here, there will be unemployment, factories will be closed, industries will be closed over there. However, we want to develop, to advance too. We want our country to be a developed country. We want to create jobs. If we are scared to be sued and we back down, we will never be a developed country," he explained.
 
Before the implementation of the ban, the value of Indonesia's nickel exports was only around US$1.1 billion. After the ban took effect, the value of the country's nickel exports significantly increased to US$20.8 billion in 2021.
 
Besides nickel, Indonesia also plans to ban exports of other raw materials, including bauxite, tin and copper. President Jokowi believes the impact will be the same as that in the nickel case.
 
"The next step is to carry on downstreaming process for bauxite. It means bauxite as raw material must be processed in Indonesia so that we can create added value," the Indonesian President stated.
 
"Afterward, other commodities, for instance, coffee, should not be exported as raw material. We have been doing it for decades. We must stop it. Find investors. Get investment, so we can have added value," he stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

Indonesia Logs 685 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Jokowi Distributes Social Assistance to Vendors at Sila Market

BACA JUGA
2022 Year in Review: Indonesia's Successful G20 Presidency

2022 Year in Review: Indonesia's Successful G20 Presidency

English
g20 presidency
Police to Extend Cartenz Peace Operation until June 2023

Police to Extend Cartenz Peace Operation until June 2023

English
police
Indonesia Manufacturing Center as Solution to Drive Competitiveness: Ministry

Indonesia Manufacturing Center as Solution to Drive Competitiveness: Ministry

English
manufacturing
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kadin: Ini Model Tantangan yang Bakal Dihadapi Pengusaha Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

Kadin: Ini Model Tantangan yang Bakal Dihadapi Pengusaha Tahun Depan

Kemenhub & Kepolisian Perlu Lebih Berkoordinasi untuk Atasi ODOL
Otomotif

Kemenhub & Kepolisian Perlu Lebih Berkoordinasi untuk Atasi ODOL

Gugat Presiden-Kapolri, Ferdy Sambo Ungkit 11 Tanda Kehormatan Polri
Nasional

Gugat Presiden-Kapolri, Ferdy Sambo Ungkit 11 Tanda Kehormatan Polri

Kondisi Terkini Indra Bekti, Sudah Sadar dan Bisa Bercanda
Hiburan

Kondisi Terkini Indra Bekti, Sudah Sadar dan Bisa Bercanda

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele
Olahraga

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN
Pendidikan

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring
Teknologi

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!