Bank Indonesia Projects Tourism-Driven Economic Growth in Bali Next Year

"The business fields related to tourism are accommodation and food and beverage and then transportation and trade," Head of the Bali Representative Office of BI Trisno Nugroho stated here on Thursday.
According to the Bali office of Statistics Indonesia (BPS), in the third quarter of 2022, Bali's economy grew by 8.09 percent (YoY) or strengthened from 3.05 percent (YoY) in the previous quarter.
"We are optimistic that in 2022, as a whole, Bali's economy will grow by around 4.60-5.40 percent," he remarked.
According to Nugroho, the growth is mainly supported by an improvement in businesses, such as accommodation, food and beverage, transportation, and trade in line with the increasing number of tourists visiting the province.
"Thus, for Bali's economic growth in 2023, we are projecting it to still be driven by the increase in performance of businesses related to tourism," he stated.
Nugroho remarked that in the structure of Bali's economy in the third quarter of 2022, the share of business fields directly related to tourism, such as accommodation, food and beverage, and transportation, reached 26 percent.
However, if it includes other businesses that support tourism, such as trade, construction, real estate, and company services, the figure reached 52 percent.
"Therefore, development of the number of tourists who visit Bali will affect Bali's tourism performance and economic growth," he further added.
Nugroho pointed out that despite Bali's extraordinary tourism potential, accessibility, attraction, and promotion were three aspects that should be considered in order to boost the province's tourism.
Construction projects that will also support economic growth in 2023 include construction of the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road, Turyapada Tower, Benoa Port, Sidan and Tamblang Dams, and other construction projects.