English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Bali's economy will grow by around 4.60-5.40 percent in 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Bali's economy will grow by around 4.60-5.40 percent in 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bank Indonesia Projects Tourism-Driven Economic Growth in Bali Next Year

Antara • 29 December 2022 19:31
Denpasar: The Bali Representative Office of Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected Bali's economic growth in 2023 to still be driven by increased business performance related to tourism and several construction projects in the province.
 
"The business fields related to tourism are accommodation and food and beverage and then transportation and trade," Head of the Bali Representative Office of BI Trisno Nugroho stated here on Thursday.
 
According to the Bali office of Statistics Indonesia (BPS), in the third quarter of 2022, Bali's economy grew by 8.09 percent (YoY) or strengthened from 3.05 percent (YoY) in the previous quarter.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are optimistic that in 2022, as a whole, Bali's economy will grow by around 4.60-5.40 percent," he remarked.
 
According to Nugroho, the growth is mainly supported by an improvement in businesses, such as accommodation, food and beverage, transportation, and trade in line with the increasing number of tourists visiting the province.
 
"Thus, for Bali's economic growth in 2023, we are projecting it to still be driven by the increase in performance of businesses related to tourism," he stated.
 
Nugroho remarked that in the structure of Bali's economy in the third quarter of 2022, the share of business fields directly related to tourism, such as accommodation, food and beverage, and transportation, reached 26 percent.
 
However, if it includes other businesses that support tourism, such as trade, construction, real estate, and company services, the figure reached 52 percent.
 
"Therefore, development of the number of tourists who visit Bali will affect Bali's tourism performance and economic growth," he further added.
 
Nugroho pointed out that despite Bali's extraordinary tourism potential, accessibility, attraction, and promotion were three aspects that should be considered in order to boost the province's tourism.
 
Construction projects that will also support economic growth in 2023 include construction of the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road, Turyapada Tower, Benoa Port, Sidan and Tamblang Dams, and other construction projects. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bank Indonesia. Foto : MI/Usman Iskandar.

BI: Nilai Tambah Produk Hilirisasi Bisa Tingkatkan Harga Jual

Indonesia's International Investment Position Remained Solid in Q3: BI

BI: Kewajiban Neto Investasi Internasional Indonesia Turun Jadi USD262 Miliar

BACA JUGA
Assistance Sent to 12 Disaster-Affected Regions in South Sulawesi: Governor

Assistance Sent to 12 Disaster-Affected Regions in South Sulawesi: Governor

English
south sulawesi
BPBD Distributes Clean Water to Flood-Affected Residents in Kupang

BPBD Distributes Clean Water to Flood-Affected Residents in Kupang

English
disaster
Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lampaui Target, PNBP Sektor Tambang Tembus Rp173,5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Lampaui Target, PNBP Sektor Tambang Tembus Rp173,5 Triliun

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang

Gunung Kerinci Alami Peningkatan Gempa Tremor
Nasional

Gunung Kerinci Alami Peningkatan Gempa Tremor

Piala AFF 2022: Skuat Garuda Ditahan Imbang 10 Pemain Thailand
Olahraga

Piala AFF 2022: Skuat Garuda Ditahan Imbang 10 Pemain Thailand

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN
Pendidikan

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN

Putra Siregar Digugat Cerai Istri
Hiburan

Putra Siregar Digugat Cerai Istri

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja
Otomotif

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring
Teknologi

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!