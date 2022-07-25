Indonesia Participates in Nordstil Sommer Exhibition in Hamburg

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: In line with the Indonesian government's program to support and advance the SME sector, the Indonesian Consulate General in Hamburg participated in the Nordstil Sommer 2022 exhibition from July 23-25 in Hamburg.The international exhibition is held annually and has been held since 2014.The Nordstil Sommer exhibition always attracts up to seven thousand visitors every time it is held.?According to data from Statista, Germany is the largest exporter of furniture in the European Union (EU).To meet market demand, Germany imports a lot of furniture products from China, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and other countries.This year, the Indonesian Consulate General in Hamburg collaborated with CV Lalombook from Jogjakarta and Lombok which produces household handicrafts.The Indonesian Consulate General in Hamburg also cooperated with PT Gyan Kreatif Indonesia (PT GKI) from Salatiga which produces ceramic goods with the "Naruna" brand."The presence of Naruna products at the Nordstil Sommer 2022 exhibition cannot be separated from the support of the Bank Indonesia Representative Office (BI) in London considering that PT GKI is an SME partner assisted by the BI Office of Central Java Province," the Indonesian Consulate General in Hamburg said in a media release on Monday.The Indonesian Consulate General in Hamburg is committed to promoting Indonesian products to help increase exports and restore Indonesia's national economy after the pandemic.