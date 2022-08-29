ADB Committed to Supporting Cook Islands amid Pandemic, Economic Shocks

ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office Regional Director Aaron Batten and ADB Executive Director Arif Baharudin joined Cook Islands Ministry of Finance and Economic Management Financial Secretary Garth Henderson for the ceremony.
"For almost 50 years, ADB has been assisting Cook Islands to achieve its development goals," said Batten in a press release on Monday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"ADB will continue to support the Cook Islands recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including private sector investment to create jobs and livelihood opportunities. The bank will explore future support to the country’s transport, particularly aviation, water, and sanitation sectors. ADB’s Cook Islands PCO will play a critical role in this work," Batten added.
ADB’s work with the Cook Islands is focusing on building resilience against economic shocks and supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while promoting private sector investment.
The Cook Islands has been working with ADB since 1976 and to date, ADB has committed 59 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling almost $222 million. ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in the Cook Islands includes four loans worth almost $100 million.
The Cook Islands PCO is headed by Lavinia Tama and joins other ADB PCOs in the Pacific, including in the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. It also joins ADB’s country offices in Australia, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea in boosting ADB’s field presence to facilitate aid coordination and aid effectiveness in the Pacific region.