Indonesian Economy Must Grow 6% Annually to Achieve 2045 Vision: Ministry

Jakarta: The domestic economy needs to grow six percent annually for Indonesia to achieve its 2045 vision of becoming a high-income country, Director of Environment at the Ministry of National Development and Planning Medrilzam said.
“There must be leaps because if we want to achieve the 2045 vision, we can no longer achieve five percent economic growth only. It (the growth) must be around six percent per year on average," he explained during the “Media Briefing: Measuring the Progress of Low Carbon and Green Economy,” which was followed from here on Tuesday.
Annual economic growth of five percent would not be enough to achieve the vision considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed various developments and government achievements, Medrilzam noted.
Therefore, there is a need for economic transformation through a shift in structure from less productive sectors to more productive sectors, namely industrialization, and shifting productivity between sectors.
Economic transformation strategies that can be undertaken to achieve six-percent economic growth per year include creating competitive human resources and increasing the productivity of the economy.
The strategies further include implementing a green economy, digital transformation, integrating the domestic economy, and relocating the state capital (IKN).
"That is why President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said several times that we need reforms related to economic transformation, and one of the big strategies is a green economy," Medrilzam said.
The green economy development model is expected to support sustainable development, with a focus on investment, capital, and infrastructure, as well as employment and skills, he explained.
"This is to realize social welfare and environmental sustainability," he remarked.