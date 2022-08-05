English  
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Indonesian Economy Grows 5.44% in Second Quarter of 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 August 2022 13:14
Jakarta: Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter in 2021, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced.
 
From production side, Transportation and Storage experienced the highest growth at 21.27 percent. On the expenditure side, Export of Goods and Services experienced the highest growth at 19.74 percent.
 
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 grew by 3.72 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

From the production side, the highest growth occurred in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing at 13.15 percent. On the expenditure side, General Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GGFCE) component experienced the highest growth at 32.00 percent.
 
"Indonesia’s economy based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in the second quarter of 2022 reached IDR 4,919.9 trillion and at constant prices (2010) reached IDR 2,923.7 trillion," BPS stated in a media release on Friday.
 
The boosting of Indonesia’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 was seen in all regions. 
 
The group of provinces in Java Island became the main contributor with a role of 56.55 percent of the national economy, with economic performance experiencing growth of 5.66 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021.
 
(WAH)
