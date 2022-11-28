The participation of the Indonesian Pavilion this year was the result of the collaboration between the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, the Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul and the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.
The Indonesian Pavilion at this exhibition was attended by 34 participating entities consisting of business actors and local governments in an area of 323 m2.
The local governments were West Java, DKI Jakarta, Lampung, North Sumatra and Banyumas who brought their respective region's mainstay products.
Menawhile, business actors who attended included PT Kalbe Farma, PT Roda Mas Inti (Sasa), PT MMM Plastics, and Qolbu Management.
Mainstay products promoted at the Indonesian Pavilion include Muslim fashion, food, agricultural/plantation products, cleaning products, packaging products, herbal medicines and spices.
In addition, LPPOM MUI as Indonesia's halal regulatory body and BP Tanjung Pinang were also present, promoting special economic zone for the halal industry in Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands.
In a side event, a Business Forum was held as a means for exhibitors to conduct B-to-B with business actors and meet with the Turkish Entrepreneurs Association.
Present as a speaker was the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, Director of Primary Product Export Development at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, Merry Maryati, and President of IHSIAD Turkey, Nurullah Sahin.
"The historical relationship between Indonesia and Turkiye must be the basis for increasing economic relations which are still not optimal at this time," said the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye in a media release on Monday.
"As the largest Muslim country, Indonesia must take advantage of the halal industry as a market niche. In the Southeast Asia, for example, Indonesia is still lagging behind Thailand and Malaysia in exporting halal products to the international market and this is a common challenge," he continued.
The Indonesian Ambassador then compared the Nutella product as an example of cooperation between Turkey and Indonesia where the product contains cocoa and palm oil from Indonesia while hazelnuts are from Turkey.
"We need more "Nutella" where Indonesia and Turkiye are complementary partners," explained the Indonesian Ambassador.
OIC Halal Expo and World Halal Summit are the largest halal product-themed exhibitions and meetings in the world which are held every year.
This activity was organized by the Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT) and the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).
At the 2021 event, the exhibition was attended by 354 exhibitors from 32 countries and was visited by around 31,067 business people from various countries. T
his year, the exhibition takes the theme "For a Sustainable Trade: Explore All the Aspects of the Growing Global Halal Industry", in the context of the post-Covid-19 pandemic situation while entering the food and energy crisis.