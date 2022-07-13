100 Thousand Business Permits Should Be Issued Daily: President Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and all regional heads to work faster in issuing business permits for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Through the Online Single Submission (OSS) program initiated by the Ministry of Investment, eight thousand permits are issued per day.
Before the implementation of the OSS program, only about two thousand permits were issued per day.
"But what I am asking for is not eight thousand per day. What I am asking for is 100 thousand permits per day," President Jokowi said here on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
"This is free of charge," he said.
If MSME actors already have a Business Identification Number (NIB), expanding their business will be easier because NIB is one of the requirements to apply for a loan to a bank.
"Therefore, the permit is very important," President Jokowi said.
By the end of 2021, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs has recorded 65.4 million MSME actors. Their contribution to Indonesia's GDP every year is very large, at around 61 percent. MSMEs also absorb 97 percent of the total workforce in the country.
"The contribution of MSMEs is very large although they are not big companies. This needs to be noted. Therefore, if the government does not take care of MSMEs, it is a big mistake," President Jokowi stressed.