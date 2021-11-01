Indonesia Records 0.12% Inflation in October 2021: BPS

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia experienced inflation of 0.12 percent month-to-month in October 2021.
Last month, the country recorded a deflation of 0.04 percent month-to-month.
"Price trend of several commodities in October 2021 generally showed an increase," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a virtual press conference on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Based on observations in 90 surveyed cities, Margo said, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased from 196.3 in September 2021 to 106.6 in October 2021.
"Calendar year inflation was 0.93 percent (ytd) in October 2021 and year on year inflation was 1.66 percent," he explained.
According to him, 68 surveyed cities experienced inflation in October 2021, 22 other cities experienced deflation last month.