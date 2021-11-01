English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Price trend of several commodities in October 2021 generally showed an increase.
Price trend of several commodities in October 2021 generally showed an increase.

Indonesia Records 0.12% Inflation in October 2021: BPS

English inflation indonesian government consumer price index
Husen Miftahudin • 01 November 2021 12:57
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia experienced inflation of 0.12 percent month-to-month in October 2021. 
 
Last month, the country recorded a deflation of 0.04 percent month-to-month.
 
"Price trend of several commodities in October 2021 generally showed an increase," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a virtual press conference on Monday, November 1, 2021.
 
Based on observations in 90 surveyed cities, Margo said, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased from 196.3 in September 2021 to 106.6 in October 2021.
 
"Calendar year inflation was 0.93 percent (ytd) in October 2021 and year on year inflation was 1.66 percent," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, 68 surveyed cities experienced inflation in October 2021, 22 other cities experienced deflation last month.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

English
president joko widodo
Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

English
food
Indonesia Takes over G20 Presidency from Italy

Indonesia Takes over G20 Presidency from Italy

English
g20 presidency
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presidensi G20 Diyakini Efektif Selesaikan Permasalahan Global
Ekonomi

Presidensi G20 Diyakini Efektif Selesaikan Permasalahan Global

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik

Peparnas XVI Papua Siap 100 Persen
Olahraga

Peparnas XVI Papua Siap 100 Persen

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS
Pendidikan

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS

Akhirnya, Australia Buka Perbatasan Internasional Usai Covid-19 Melanda
Internasional

Akhirnya, Australia Buka Perbatasan Internasional Usai Covid-19 Melanda

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik
Nasional

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!
Hiburan

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!