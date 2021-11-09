Trade That Benefits All Vital for Economic Recovery: APEC Ministers

Wellington: Ministers from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies are meeting virtually to accelerate the region’s economic recovery through innovative trade policy and multilateral cooperation.
The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting is co-chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor.
Policy recommendations will be shared by representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council and APEC’s official observers—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and Pacific Island Forum.
"Together, we have worked tirelessly over the past year to deliver a diverse range of meaningful outcomes, notably in speeding up the movement of vaccine supplies and other essential goods across borders," Minister O’Connor said in a press release on Monday.
"Progress on APEC’s ambitious agenda this year shows how our collective determination can overcome the challenges during the pandemic," Minister O’Connor said.
The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting will conclude on Tuesday.
The meeting precedes the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November and the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference (MC12).
"We all agree that trade is vital in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic and it will be the driver of growth and a force for good for our future prosperity," he stated.
"In this spirit, we must continue to work together to ensure that our trade and investment environment is free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable to benefit all of our people." he added.