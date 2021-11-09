English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The meeting precedes the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November.
The meeting precedes the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November.

Trade That Benefits All Vital for Economic Recovery: APEC Ministers

English New Zealand trade asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2021 16:00
Wellington: Ministers from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies are meeting virtually to accelerate the region’s economic recovery through innovative trade policy and multilateral cooperation.
 
The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting is co-chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor. 
 
Policy recommendations will be shared by representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council and APEC’s official observers—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and Pacific Island Forum. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Together, we have worked tirelessly over the past year to deliver a diverse range of meaningful outcomes, notably in speeding up the movement of vaccine supplies and other essential goods across borders," Minister O’Connor said in a press release on Monday.
 
"Progress on APEC’s ambitious agenda this year shows how our collective determination can overcome the challenges during the pandemic," Minister O’Connor said. 
 
The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting will conclude on Tuesday.
 
The meeting precedes the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November and the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference (MC12). 
 
"We all agree that trade is vital in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic and it will be the driver of growth and a force for good for our future prosperity," he stated. 
 
"In this spirit, we must continue to work together to ensure that our trade and investment environment is free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable to benefit all of our people." he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bogor Residents Hail New Bus Rapid Transit System

Bogor Residents Hail New Bus Rapid Transit System

English
transportation
1,500 Police, Military Personnel to Secure World Superbike Championship at Mandalika Circuit

1,500 Police, Military Personnel to Secure World Superbike Championship at Mandalika Circuit

English
mandalika circuit
Govt Stays Alert to Rising COVID-19 Cases in Java, Bali: Minister

Govt Stays Alert to Rising COVID-19 Cases in Java, Bali: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
13 Teroris JI Ditangkap dalam 10 Hari
Nasional

13 Teroris JI Ditangkap dalam 10 Hari

Harga Batu Bara Acuan Diprediksi Melemah pada Desember 2021
Ekonomi

Harga Batu Bara Acuan Diprediksi Melemah pada Desember 2021

Hasil NBA: Knicks Bekap 76ers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Knicks Bekap 76ers

P2G: 20 Daerah Setop PTM Terbatas Karena Sekolah Jadi Klaster Covid-19
Pendidikan

P2G: 20 Daerah Setop PTM Terbatas Karena Sekolah Jadi Klaster Covid-19

Menlu Malaysia Tegaskan Varian Delta Plus Tidak Ganggu Program Vaksinasi
Internasional

Menlu Malaysia Tegaskan Varian Delta Plus Tidak Ganggu Program Vaksinasi

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition
Teknologi

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition

Ketika Adipati Dolken Diberi Misi Membunuh Mantan Kekasih
Hiburan

Ketika Adipati Dolken Diberi Misi Membunuh Mantan Kekasih

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!