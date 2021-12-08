Jakarta: Investment outside Java in 2021 clocked a higher figure as compared to that on the island, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"We should be grateful that this year's investment figure outside Java has increased and is higher than the number of investments in Java," Jokowi said on Wednesday.
The president made the statement while inaugurating Tebilian Airport in Sintang District, West Kalimantan Province, which has a passenger terminal spanning an area of two thousand square meters and capable of serving 75 thousand passengers annually.
"This increase in investment outside Java cannot be separated from our efforts to prepare equitable infrastructure throughout the country," Jokowi remarked.
The head of state highlighted the government's decision to build infrastructure not only in Java, or Java-centric, but also Indonesia-centric wherein infrastructure development will be conducted in all regions.
"This is because we believe that areas outside Java can also grow if we support them with adequate infrastructure and transportation to increase production, accelerate the distribution, and reach a bigger and wider market," Jokowi noted.
The head of state highlighted that another benefit of infrastructure development was a reduction in time and costs, thereby boosting effectiveness and competitiveness in terms of Indonesia's logistics costs.
The Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the realization of incoming investment during the third quarter of 2021 outside Java had reached Rp112.5 trillion (51.9 percent), while the realization of investment in Java reached Rp104.2 trillion (48.1 percent).
Meanwhile, cumulatively, during the January-September 2021 period, the realization of investment in Java grew by 3.7 percent, while investment outside Java increased by 12 percent.
In nominal terms, investment in Java during the January-September 2021 period had reached Rp318.7 trillion, or 48.3 percent, while investment outside Java was recorded at Rp340.7 trillion, or 51.7 percent.