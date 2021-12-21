English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Village Fund Must be Carefully Managed: Jokowi

English health indonesian government president joko widodo infrastructure
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 11:51
Jakarta: Since 2015, the Indonesian Government has allocated Rp400.1 trillion for Village Fund. 
 
Therefore, during the Launch of Legal Entity Certificates and the Opening Ceremony of National Coordination Meeting of Village-Owned Enterprises (BUM Desa), Monday morning, at Birawa Ballroom, Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded all related elements to manage the Village Fund carefully.
 
"Please be careful in managing the large amount of money allocated for Village Fund. Once again, Rp400.1 trillion is a very large amount. Once it is wrongly targeted and not well-managed, it will go haywire. I need to remind you this," the President said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

President precisely mentioned that the Village Budget in 2015 was Rp20.8 trillion, Rp46.7 trillion in 2016, Rp59.8 trillion in 2018, Rp69.8 trillion in 2019, Rp71.1 trillion in 2020, and Rp72 trillion in 2021.
 
The President emphasized that since 2014, the Government has committed to develop Indonesia from the outermost parts, borders, and villages. 
 
Furthermore, the President explained that a number of physical developments in villages has been carried out by using the budget allocation.
 
In addition, the budget has also been used to support the improvement of quality of life for people in villages, such as the development of 1.2 million kilometers clean water supply infrastructures, 38 thousand units of integrated healthcare centers, 12 thousand units of village maternity facilities, and 38 million meters of drainage system.

 
(WAH)
