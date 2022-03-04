English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum (Photo: MI/Ramdani)
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

West Java Lost Rp5 Trillion of Infrastructure Funding during COVID-19 Pandemic: Governor

English covid-19 pandemic infrastructure west java
Antara • 04 March 2022 18:35
Cirebon: West Java lost Rp5 trillion of funding for infrastructure development since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years back, Governor M. Ridwan Kamil stated.
 
"The provincial government lost Rp5 trillion due to COVID-19," Kamil noted in Cirebon, West Java on Friday while replying to a question on damaged roads in the region.
 
Consequently, several infrastructure projects were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, so several sections of roads in the province remained in a damaged state, the governor pointed out.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The pandemic has prompted the provincial government to relocate funding, originally planned for road repair work in the province, to handle COVID-19 cases, he stated.
 
"A major chunk of the Rp5 trillion was originally earmarked for repairing roads. If COVID-19 would not have hit, then all the roads would have been smooth," he stated.
 
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government has focused on saving the lives of residents from the coronavirus disease, he remarked.
 
Hopes are pinned high on all infrastructure projects resuming and the pandemic soon turning into endemic in 2022, he noted.
 
"I do apologize. InsyaAllah (God willing), (the damaged roads) will be repaired in 2022 when life returns to normal," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia to Reduce Emissions

Indonesia to Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia to Reduce Emissions

English
manufacturing
Indonesia Adds 26,347 COVID-19 Cases, 328 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 26,347 COVID-19 Cases, 328 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Election Postponement Amounts to Violation of Constitution: Former VP Kalla

Election Postponement Amounts to Violation of Constitution: Former VP Kalla

English
Jusuf Kalla
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penerima Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tembus 11,4 Juta Orang
Nasional

Penerima Vaksin Booster Tembus 11,4 Juta Orang

Putin Tegaskan Operasi Militer di Ukraina Berjalan Sesuai Rencana
Internasional

Putin Tegaskan Operasi Militer di Ukraina Berjalan Sesuai Rencana

Ini Sanksi bagi SPBU Curang
Ekonomi

Ini Sanksi bagi SPBU Curang

Tampilan Baru Honda Supra X 125, Lebih Kekinian?
Otomotif

Tampilan Baru Honda Supra X 125, Lebih Kekinian?

Inspirasi di Balik Album Terbaru Tulus
Hiburan

Inspirasi di Balik Album Terbaru Tulus

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin
Teknologi

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian
Pendidikan

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!