Indonesia Expects Gas Production to Reach 12 Billion Cubic Feet Per Day by 2030

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is encouraging the development of natural gas to achieve the production target of 12 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2030, an Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's official stated.
"Based on the existing oil and gas potentials, it is quite proper and reasonable to say that gas is transition energy towards renewable energy. The domestic utilization of natural gas currently reaches 62 percent (of the total production)," Director General of Oil and Gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Tutuka Ariadji noted in a statement accessed in Jakarta on Thursday.
The domestic utilization of natural gas is particularly aimed at meeting the demand from the industrial sector, including fertilizer plants and electrical power plants. This is contrary to several years ago when the gas produced was mostly exported, he stated.
Gas fields, with high potential deposits in Indonesia include Andaman Blocks I, II and III, he remarked.
Cooperation contract contractor (KKKS) Premier Oil started to drill the exploration well Timpan-1 on May 10, 2022. The offshore exploration well is located in the Andaman Block II, some 150 kilometers north of Lhokseumawe City in Aceh Province, at a depth of 4.236 feet below sea level.
Meanwhile, Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) stated that the exploration drilling is designed to test and evaluate natural gas deposits in the Timpan structure located in the western part of Andaman Block II.
The Timpan-1 well is drilled vertically using the Drill Ship West Capella.