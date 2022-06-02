English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia Expects Gas Production to Reach 12 Billion Cubic Feet Per Day by 2030

English indonesian government energy oil and gas
Antara • 02 June 2022 18:25
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is encouraging the development of natural gas to achieve the production target of 12 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2030, an Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's official stated.
 
"Based on the existing oil and gas potentials, it is quite proper and reasonable to say that gas is transition energy towards renewable energy. The domestic utilization of natural gas currently reaches 62 percent (of the total production)," Director General of Oil and Gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Tutuka Ariadji noted in a statement accessed in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
The domestic utilization of natural gas is particularly aimed at meeting the demand from the industrial sector, including fertilizer plants and electrical power plants. This is contrary to several years ago when the gas produced was mostly exported, he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Gas fields, with high potential deposits in Indonesia include Andaman Blocks I, II and III, he remarked.
 
Cooperation contract contractor (KKKS) Premier Oil started to drill the exploration well Timpan-1 on May 10, 2022. The offshore exploration well is located in the Andaman Block II, some 150 kilometers north of Lhokseumawe City in Aceh Province, at a depth of 4.236 feet below sea level.
 
Meanwhile, Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) stated that the exploration drilling is designed to test and evaluate natural gas deposits in the Timpan structure located in the western part of Andaman Block II.
 
The Timpan-1 well is drilled vertically using the Drill Ship West Capella. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Inspects Residential Construction for Victims of Semeru Eruption

VP Ma'ruf Inspects Residential Construction for Victims of Semeru Eruption

English
vice president maruf amin
BMKG Detects 45 Hotspots of Possible Forest Fires in East Kalimantan

BMKG Detects 45 Hotspots of Possible Forest Fires in East Kalimantan

English
forest
Indonesia Adds 304 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 304 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Tangkap Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti
Nasional

KPK Tangkap Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti

Gaji Tinggi Hingga Pendidikan Berkualitas, Ini 3 Keunggulan Kuliah di Swiss
Pendidikan

Gaji Tinggi Hingga Pendidikan Berkualitas, Ini 3 Keunggulan Kuliah di Swiss

Rusia Klaim Bunuh Ratusan ‘Tentara Bayaran' Asing di Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Klaim Bunuh Ratusan ‘Tentara Bayaran' Asing di Ukraina

Insentif Fiskal Impor Alkes Berakhir Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Insentif Fiskal Impor Alkes Berakhir Tahun Ini

3 Aspek yang Ditingkatkan di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

3 Aspek yang Ditingkatkan di New Daihatsu Sirion

7 Fakta Stranger Things 4 yang Tak Diketahui Orang Banyak!
Hiburan

7 Fakta Stranger Things 4 yang Tak Diketahui Orang Banyak!

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Pembalap Formula E
Olahraga

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Pembalap Formula E

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi
Teknologi

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!