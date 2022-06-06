President Jokowi, PM Albanese Discuss Bilateral Economic Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed a wide range of issues during the Annual Leaders' Meeting at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
"Indonesia is the destination of Prime Minister Albanese's first visit after being inaugurated as the 31st Australian Prime Minister two weeks ago," President Jokowi said in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
"It shows close relations between the governments and the peoples of the two countries," the Indonesian Head of State added.
According to President Jokowi, bilateral relations between Indonesia and Australia have two strong foundations, namely the comprehensive strategic partnership that has been in place since 2018 and the IA-CEPA which has been in effect since 2020.
"In the bilateral meeting, we discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged opinions on various issues in the region and the world," he stated.
Regarding bilateral relations, we focus more on economic issues," he added.
Arriving in Jakarta on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the newly-elected Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.