English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo:twitter/@AlboMP)
President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo:twitter/@AlboMP)

President Jokowi, PM Albanese Discuss Bilateral Economic Cooperation

English president joko widodo Australia west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 13:24
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed a wide range of issues during the Annual Leaders' Meeting at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
 
"Indonesia is the destination of Prime Minister Albanese's first visit after being inaugurated as the 31st Australian Prime Minister two weeks ago," President Jokowi said in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
"It shows close relations between the governments and the peoples of the two countries," the Indonesian Head of State added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to President Jokowi, bilateral relations between Indonesia and Australia have two strong foundations, namely the comprehensive strategic partnership that has been in place since 2018 and the IA-CEPA which has been in effect since 2020.
 
"In the bilateral meeting, we discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged opinions on various issues in the region and the world," he stated.
 
Regarding bilateral relations, we focus more on economic issues," he added.
 
Arriving in Jakarta on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the newly-elected Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Seeks Middle Ground to Solve Cooking Oil Problem in Indonesia: Minister

Govt Seeks Middle Ground to Solve Cooking Oil Problem in Indonesia: Minister

English
palm oil
President Jokowi Receives Australian PM at Bogor Palace

President Jokowi Receives Australian PM at Bogor Palace

English
president joko widodo
Indonesian National Football Team to Take part in Asian Cup Qualification in Kuwait

Indonesian National Football Team to Take part in Asian Cup Qualification in Kuwait

English
sports
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Usai Mudik, Pemerintah Klaim Tak Ada Kenaikan Kasus Covid-19
Ekonomi

Usai Mudik, Pemerintah Klaim Tak Ada Kenaikan Kasus Covid-19

Bertambah, Kasus Aktif Covid-19 DKI Jadi 1.027
Nasional

Bertambah, Kasus Aktif Covid-19 DKI Jadi 1.027

OKI Minta PBB Bahas Pernyataan Politikus India Terkait Nabi Muhammad
Internasional

OKI Minta PBB Bahas Pernyataan Politikus India Terkait Nabi Muhammad

Cuma Kendaraan Listrik yang Boleh Di Lingkungan Candi Borobudur
Otomotif

Cuma Kendaraan Listrik yang Boleh Di Lingkungan Candi Borobudur

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar
Pendidikan

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar

Toulon Cup: Kalah dari Meksiko, Timnas U-19 Gagal Lewati Fase Grup
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Kalah dari Meksiko, Timnas U-19 Gagal Lewati Fase Grup

Tiket Ludes dalam 2 Jam, The Script Tambah Jadwal Konser di Jakarta
Hiburan

Tiket Ludes dalam 2 Jam, The Script Tambah Jadwal Konser di Jakarta

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!