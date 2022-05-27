English  
The government is optimistic that the tax receipts will grow by double digits. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government is optimistic that the tax receipts will grow by double digits. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Tax Receipts Recorded at Rp679.99 Trillion as of May 26

English tax taxation finance
Antara • 27 May 2022 17:09
Jakarta: Indonesia's tax receipts reached Rp679.99 trillion for the year ending May 26, 2022, representing 53.04 percent of the Rp1,265 trillion targeted in the 2022 state budget, according to the Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Taxation.
 
"This is a guarantee of how our economy has improved," the directorate general's expert staff for tax compliance, Yon Arsal, stated during a media briefing here on Friday.
 
Arsal remarked that Rp680.9 trillion of the tax receipt target of Rp1,265 trillion for this year will be achieved from income tax, Rp18.4 trillion from land and building tax, Rp554.4 trillion from value-added tax and luxury sales tax, and Rp11.4 trillion from other taxes.

Meanwhile, tax receipts of Rp679.99 trillion, as of May 26, 2022, comprised Rp416.48 trillion from income tax on non-oil/gas, Rp36.03 trillion from income tax on oil/gas, Rp224.27 trillion from value-added tax and luxury sales tax, and Rp3.21 trillion from land and building tax and other taxes.
 
He further detailed the monthly tax receipts in the first five months of 2022, with Rp109.1 trillion received in January, Rp90.3 trillion in February, Rp123 trillion in March, Rp245.2 trillion in April, and Rp112.39 trillion in May.
 
Director of Potentials, Compliance and Receipts at the Directorate General of Taxation Priyawibawa is optimistic of double-digit growth in tax receipts this year to reach Rp1,450 trillion-Rp1,485 trillion, well above the government-set target of Rp1,265 trillion.
 
"We are optimistic (that the tax receipts) will grow by double digits," he remarked.
 
To achieve the target, the Directorate General of Taxation has taken several steps, including mass payment surveillance, material compliance test, and revision of regulations.

 
(WAH)
