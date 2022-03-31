Govt Invites More Qatari Investment in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Foreign Affairs Ministry has invited entrepreneurs from Indonesia and Qatar to explore the potential for cooperation to increase Qatari investment in Indonesia.
"We wish to understand more on the challenges we have encountered, and at the same time, on the opportunities that we have observed," acting head of the Foreign Policy Strategy Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah, said at the ‘International Webinar on Promoting Investment of Qatar in Indonesia: Challenges, Experiences, and Opportunities,’ on Wednesday.
The international webinar was attended by businesspersons, government institutions, and other stakeholders from both countries seeking to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia, he added.
Through the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to facilitate the entry of more investment from Qatar into Indonesia.
"I strongly believe that this webinar could identify ways and means to attract more investment from Qatar," Faizasyah said.
Based on data, the total value of Qatar's investment in Indonesia last year was US$23.3 billion, he noted. This amount, he said, is not significant, given Qatar's strong economic and financial capacity.
After making several investments in Indonesia, the Qatar Investment Agency has also expressed the desire to invest in the tourism sector in Indonesia, said Faizasyah.
With a gross national income per capita of around US$88 thousand in 2020, Qatar is among the countries with the highest per capita income in the world.
Qatar also has total investment assets of US$115 billion. Hence, the opportunity for investment cooperation with Qatar is expected to be able to improve the national economy.
"Probably, it is a matter of time for Qatar to double or even triple its investment in Indonesia," Faizasyah remarked.