English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The total value of Qatar's investment in Indonesia last year was US$23.3 billion. (Photo: medcom.id)
The total value of Qatar's investment in Indonesia last year was US$23.3 billion. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Invites More Qatari Investment in Indonesia

English Qatar tourism investment finance
Antara • 31 March 2022 11:02
Jakarta: The Foreign Affairs Ministry has invited entrepreneurs from Indonesia and Qatar to explore the potential for cooperation to increase Qatari investment in Indonesia.
 
"We wish to understand more on the challenges we have encountered, and at the same time, on the opportunities that we have observed," acting head of the Foreign Policy Strategy Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah, said at the ‘International Webinar on Promoting Investment of Qatar in Indonesia: Challenges, Experiences, and Opportunities,’ on Wednesday.
 
The international webinar was attended by businesspersons, government institutions, and other stakeholders from both countries seeking to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Through the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to facilitate the entry of more investment from Qatar into Indonesia.
 
"I strongly believe that this webinar could identify ways and means to attract more investment from Qatar," Faizasyah said.
 
Based on data, the total value of Qatar's investment in Indonesia last year was US$23.3 billion, he noted. This amount, he said, is not significant, given Qatar's strong economic and financial capacity.
 
After making several investments in Indonesia, the Qatar Investment Agency has also expressed the desire to invest in the tourism sector in Indonesia, said Faizasyah.
 
With a gross national income per capita of around US$88 thousand in 2020, Qatar is among the countries with the highest per capita income in the world.
 
Qatar also has total investment assets of US$115 billion. Hence, the opportunity for investment cooperation with Qatar is expected to be able to improve the national economy.
 
"Probably, it is a matter of time for Qatar to double or even triple its investment in Indonesia," Faizasyah remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB, HSBC Cooperate to Support Microfinance in India

ADB, HSBC Cooperate to Support Microfinance in India

English
finance
Reforms Improved Business Development in Laos: Report

Reforms Improved Business Development in Laos: Report

English
Laos
New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berubah, Toyota Kijang Innova Menjadi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Berubah, Toyota Kijang Innova Menjadi Mobil Listrik

Sri Mulyani Berharap Ramadan dan Idulfitri Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Berharap Ramadan dan Idulfitri Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Antisipasi <i>Sahur On The Road</i>, Polda Metro Dirikan Posko
Nasional

Antisipasi Sahur On The Road, Polda Metro Dirikan Posko

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!