Indonesian Ambassador Invites Largest Companies in Sudan to Enhance Cooperation

Khartoum: In an effort to explore the potential and open up opportunities for economic cooperation between Indonesian and Sudanese business people, the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Sunarko, visited and met with the Managing Director of the DAL Group Engineering Division, Motasim Daoud A. Latif at DAL Motors Co. Office. Ltd.
DAL Group welcomed the visit of the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum and congratulated him on his assignment as the new Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan.
DAL Group hopes to increase economic and trade cooperation with Indonesia in the future.
"DAL Group currently requires skilled workers, especially in the fields of financial accounting, agriculture, civil engineering, and mechanics to support Dal Group's business development efforts, we hope to work together with Indonesia to bring in these skilled workers," he said in a press release on Friday.
In response to this, Ambassador Sunarko expressed his commitment to help facilitate the dispatch of Indonesian professional workers to be able to work together in the DAL Group by coordinating with relevant authorities in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum took advantage of this opportunity to organize a direct DAL Group business visit to Indonesia to explore business opportunities and meet potential business counterparts in Indonesia.
"Improving economic and trade cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan is one of the priorities for the work of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum. DAL Group as the largest private company in Sudan is a potential business partner for Indonesia, so the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum is committed to being able to establish and strengthen cooperation with the DAL Group," the Indonesian Ambassador said,
The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum will continue to oversee the issues and potential for such cooperation, so that it is hoped that it will strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.?