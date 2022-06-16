Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited German business players to increase investment in high-tech industries in Indonesia, including in the upstream and downstream sectors of the electric vehicle industry.
"I invite the German industry (actors) to develop a semiconductor (chip) factory in Indonesia," Jokowi remarked at a joint press conference with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province, on Thursday.
The Indonesian president expected that semiconductor chip factories in Indonesia can be part of the global supply chain.
In addition, he invited German business players to invest in the green industry sector in Indonesia.
"I invite them to establish a German Industrial Quarter in one of the industrial areas in Indonesia," he stated.
In addition to discussing investment in the high-tech industry, the two heads of state conversed about collaboration in developing skilled human resources for industry 4.0.
Furthermore, Jokowi highlighted that Indonesia will become the official partner country of the Hannover Messe in 2023, which is the largest trade industry exhibition in the world, with the main theme of industrial development.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in tackling climate change.
In addition, the Indonesian president lauded Germany's support in constructing the Green Infrastructure Initiative worth €2.5 billion (Rp38.87 trillion) as well as the global mangrove center that was inaugurated a few days back.
Jokowi and Steinmeier also spoke about cooperation to overcome the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, especially in the food and energy sectors, as well as to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Once again, I emphasize the importance of inclusive regional architecture that prioritizes collaboration with a spirit of multilateralism and peace," the Indonesian president reiterated.
Indonesia was earlier also appointed as a partner country in holding the Hannover Messe in 1995 and 2021.
Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Germany were officially established in 1952.
Hence, 2022 is a special year for the two countries, as they officially commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.