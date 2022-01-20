English  
Women workers have been disproportionately impacted by the crisis.
Job Losses in Afghanistan May Reach 900,000 by Mid-2022: ILO

English afghanistan women workers
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 January 2022 11:50
Bangkok: Job losses in Afghanistan following the change in administration in August 2021 totalled more than half a million in the third quarter and may reach 900,000 by mid-2022, according to new estimates  released by the International Labour Organization (ILO).
 
The contraction – a 14 per cent loss by mid-2022 – reflects workers pushed out of employment due to the change in administration and ensuing economic crisis as well as restrictions on women’s participation in the workplace.
 
The total number of hours worked in the Afghan economy is estimated to have dropped by 13 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a hypothetical scenario with no change in administration.

Women workers have been disproportionately impacted by the crisis. 
 
Already extremely low by global standards, women’s employment levels are estimated to have decreased 16 per cent in the third quarter 2021 with a pessimistic scenario projecting falls of up to 28 per cent by mid-2022.
 
"The situation in Afghanistan is critical and immediate support for stabilization and recovery is required. While the priority is to meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent employment, livelihoods and basic services," Ramin Behzad, Senior Coordinator of the ILO for Afghanistan, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Key sectors have been devastated since the takeover including agriculture, the civil service and the construction industry which have all seen large-scale job losses or workers go unpaid.
 
The ILO continues to promote productive employment and decent work for the Afghan people with a focus on emergency employment, employment intensive investment, enterprise promotion and skills development.

 
(WAH)
1.11 Million Housing Units Built across Indonesia: Ministry

World Bank Provides $8 Million to Support Tonga's Response following Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami

Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Bos OJK Girang Penyaluran Kredit Sepanjang 2021 Tumbuh 5,2%
Ekonomi

BNN Amankan 115,1 Ton Ganja dan 3,3 Ton Sabu Sepanjang 2021
Nasional

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!
Hiburan

Street Race Diklaim Sukses Tekan Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Perpaduan Jurusan Teknik dan Kedokteran, Ini Dia <i>A to Z</i> Jurusan Teknik Biomedis
Pendidikan

Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid Disingkirkan Real Sociedad pada Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Biden Yakin Rusia akan Segera Serbu Ukraina
Internasional

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

