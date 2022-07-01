English  
Russia’s share of mineral fertiliser in the world market amounts to 11 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)
Russia Ready to Meet Demand of Indonesia, Other Friendly Countries for Fertilisers

English russia food Vladimir Putin agriculture energy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 July 2022 09:49
Jakarta: Russia is ready to fully meet the demand of Indonesia and other friendly countries for nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium fertilisers and raw materials for their production, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
 
The statement was delivered during a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Moscow on Thursday.
 
"Russia’s share of mineral fertiliser in the world market amounts to 11 percent and exceeds 20 percent in some varieties. Last year, we sent abroad 37 million tonnes of these products," Putin explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We certainly intend to continue fulfilling in good faith all of our contractual obligations for the supply of food, fertiliser, energy resources and other critical goods. In this context, we consider it vital to restore the supply chains disrupted by sanctions," Putin stressed.
 
According to Putin, Russia has been and remains one of the world’s main food producers and exporters. 
 
"We supply our agricultural products to 161 countries," he stated.
 
"Last year, we exported over 43 million tonnes of grain, including 33 million tonnes of wheat. This year, we expect good grain harvests, which will allow us to increase our supplies to the external markets up to 50 million tonnes," he added.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!