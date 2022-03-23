English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Optimizes Use of Alternative Energy Sources from Palm Oil Liquid Waste

English energy indonesian government palm oil
Antara • 23 March 2022 14:05
Jakarta: The Indonesian government optimizes the use of alternative energy sources from biogas power plants (PLTBg) that produce green energy from palm oil liquid waste (POME) to achieve the country's new and renewable energy mix target.
 
Director of Bioenergy, Directorate General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Edi Wibowo, remarked that the installed capacity of bioenergy plants until 2021 had reached 1,921 megawatts, far from the 5.5-gigawatt target planned to be achieved in 2025.
 
"The achievement of PLTBg is still quite low, at 120 megawatts. This can continue to be optimized to fulfill the target of achieving the energy mix. During the period from 2022 to 2024, some 50 megawatts of PLTBg are expected to be realized," Wibowo noted in a statement here, Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil in the world, as it has a large plantation area and a massive palm oil mill. In 2018, the area of palm oil in Indonesia reached at least 12.8 million hectares, and more than 850 palm oil mills were mostly concentrated in Sumatra and Kalimantan.
 
Not only produced as food ingredients, cosmetics, and household cleaning supplies, palm oil has also become one of the mainstays in the development of new renewable energy in the country.
 
All palm oil waste can be used as a carbon-neutral energy source, including biogas, which can be produced through processing palm oil mill effluent (POME) using the anaerobic digester (AD) technology.
 
A study on the utilization of POME waste in Indonesia has been conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources with the German government's Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Security and Consumer Protection (BMUV) through the Deutsche Gesselschaft für Internationalle Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.
 
The study explained that the progress in the achievement of biogas utilization from POME until 2021 reached 28.39 million cubic meters. This figure represents only 5.9 percent of the 2025 biogas target based on the General Plan of National Energy (RUEN), which is 489.8 million cubic meters.
 
One of the important points in the National Action Plan for Sustainable Oil Palm Plantations (RAN KSB) 2009 - 2024 is to increase the use of palm oil products as renewable energy in the context of energy security.
 
Director of Processing and Marketing of Plantation Products at the Ministry of Agriculture, Dedi Junaedi, remarked that the Ministry of Agriculture had, so far, issued at least 759 certificates for palm oil plantations, whether managed by the state, private sector, or smallholders.
 
According to Chairman of the Indonesian Biogas Association, Muhammad Abdul Kholiq, the certification is certainly beneficial to improve the economy of palm oil plantations.
 
Meanwhile, business practitioner of Nusantara Plantation Holding Leonardo Alexander Renatus Pane noted that Perkebunan Nusantara manages 10 companies that will be directed to maximize the utilization of palm oil waste.
 
In areas with a surplus of electricity supply, POME processing will be directed to co-firing boilers and bio-CNG production.
 
POME has huge potential to meet the domestic energy needs, both electric and non-electric. Moreover, POME plays an important role in greenhouse gas mitigation, with the potential for emission reductions of up to 42.6 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Women Playing Major Role in SMEs: W20 Chair

Indonesian Women Playing Major Role in SMEs: W20 Chair

English
women
Jakarta's Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Continues to Decline

Jakarta's Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Continues to Decline

English
covid-19
East Java Governor Encourages Use of Electric Vehicles, Induction Cookers

East Java Governor Encourages Use of Electric Vehicles, Induction Cookers

English
east java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Ingatkan Pengusaha Bayar THR Sesuai Ketentuan
Nasional

Wapres Ingatkan Pengusaha Bayar THR Sesuai Ketentuan

Tarif PPN 11% Mulai April, DJP Minta Masyarakat Tetap Tenang
Ekonomi

Tarif PPN 11% Mulai April, DJP Minta Masyarakat Tetap Tenang

Vladimir Putin Ingin Hadir di KTT G20 Bali 2022
Internasional

Vladimir Putin Ingin Hadir di KTT G20 Bali 2022

Dibuka 15.00 WIB, Ini Panduan Lengkap Pendaftaran UTBK-SBMPTN 2022
Pendidikan

Dibuka 15.00 WIB, Ini Panduan Lengkap Pendaftaran UTBK-SBMPTN 2022

Ini Efek Beruntun Penggunaan Motor Listrik
Otomotif

Ini Efek Beruntun Penggunaan Motor Listrik

Menengok Profil Calon Pembeli Chelsea
Olahraga

Menengok Profil Calon Pembeli Chelsea

Telkomsel Gelar Turnamen Esports Lokapala
Teknologi

Telkomsel Gelar Turnamen Esports Lokapala

Vokalis Sisitipsi Ajukan Permohonan Rehabilitasi Narkoba
Hiburan

Vokalis Sisitipsi Ajukan Permohonan Rehabilitasi Narkoba

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!