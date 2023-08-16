Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

"The poverty rate decreased to 9.36 percent in March 2023. Likewise, extreme poverty decreased from 2.04 percent in March 2022 to 1.12 percent in March 2023," said Jokowi.
Jokowi also said that Indonesia was successful in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed 6.9 million victims and became one of the countries that has successfully handled the health crisis and recovered the economy quickly and well.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Economic growth, said Jokowi, for the last 7 quarters since the end of 2021 has consistently been above 5 percent. In addition, the unemployment rate in Indonesia has also decreased.
"The unemployment rate was successfully reduced from 6.26 percent in February 2021 to 5.45 percent in February 2023," said Jokowi.
Jokowi mentioned that Indonesia's rapid and strong economic recovery had brought it back into the group of upper-middle-income countries (Upper-Middle Income Countries).
“Indonesia's economic recovery continues. Semester 1 2023, the national economy grows 5.1%. Indonesia's inflation is also getting under control and reaching 3.1% until July 2023," said Jokowi.
Indonesia's fiscal policy, said Jokowi, is one of the most effective in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining economic growth.