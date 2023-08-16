English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo said poverty rate in Indonesia has dropped to 9.36%. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo said poverty rate in Indonesia has dropped to 9.36%. Photo BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

Fatha Annisa • 16 August 2023 19:04
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the poverty rate in Indonesia has decreased. This was conveyed in a speech on the 2024 Bill on the State Budget (RAPBN) along with financial notes at the DPR building on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.
 
"The poverty rate decreased to 9.36 percent in March 2023. Likewise, extreme poverty decreased from 2.04 percent in March 2022 to 1.12 percent in March 2023," said Jokowi.
 
Jokowi also said that Indonesia was successful in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed 6.9 million victims and became one of the countries that has successfully handled the health crisis and recovered the economy quickly and well.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Economic growth, said Jokowi, for the last 7 quarters since the end of 2021 has consistently been above 5 percent. In addition, the unemployment rate in Indonesia has also decreased.
 
"The unemployment rate was successfully reduced from 6.26 percent in February 2021 to 5.45 percent in February 2023," said Jokowi.
 
Jokowi mentioned that Indonesia's rapid and strong economic recovery had brought it back into the group of upper-middle-income countries (Upper-Middle Income Countries).
 
“Indonesia's economic recovery continues. Semester 1 2023, the national economy grows 5.1%. Indonesia's inflation is also getting under control and reaching 3.1% until July 2023," said Jokowi.
 
Indonesia's fiscal policy, said Jokowi, is one of the most effective in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining economic growth.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

Government Officials Salaries Proposed to Increase by 8%, Pensioners Increase by 12%

BACA JUGA
2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

English
president joko widodo
Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

English
Joe Biden
Government Officials Salaries Proposed to Increase by 8%, Pensioners Increase by 12%

Government Officials Salaries Proposed to Increase by 8%, Pensioners Increase by 12%

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tuduhan Penodaan Al-Quran, Warga Serang Sejumlah Gereja di Pakistan
Internasional

Tuduhan Penodaan Al-Quran, Warga Serang Sejumlah Gereja di Pakistan

Ini Alasan Pemerintah Hanya Patok Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 5,2% Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

Ini Alasan Pemerintah Hanya Patok Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 5,2% Tahun Depan

Menang Dramatis, Inggris ke Final Piala Dunia Wanita Pertama Kalinya
Olahraga

Menang Dramatis, Inggris ke Final Piala Dunia Wanita Pertama Kalinya

Ini Daftar Baju Adat Jokowi saat Sidang Tahunan MPR dari Tahun ke Tahun
Nasional

Ini Daftar Baju Adat Jokowi saat Sidang Tahunan MPR dari Tahun ke Tahun

Gak Nyangka! Raffi Ahmad Ungkap Permintaan Rafathar di Hari Ulang Tahun
Hiburan

Gak Nyangka! Raffi Ahmad Ungkap Permintaan Rafathar di Hari Ulang Tahun

KIP Hingga KIP-K Jadi Strategi Persiapkan SDM Berkualitas
Pendidikan

KIP Hingga KIP-K Jadi Strategi Persiapkan SDM Berkualitas

Generasi Alpha dan Z Indonesia Main Game untuk Atasi Cemas dan Stres
Teknologi

Generasi Alpha dan Z Indonesia Main Game untuk Atasi Cemas dan Stres

Honda SUV e:Prototype, Bakal Jadi HR-V Di Masa Depan?
Otomotif

Honda SUV e:Prototype, Bakal Jadi HR-V Di Masa Depan?

Sebelum Mengajukan KPR, Begini Cara Cek BI <i>Checking Online</i>
Properti

Sebelum Mengajukan KPR, Begini Cara Cek BI Checking Online

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!