English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

BI's Survey Indicates Increasing Corporate Demand for Financing in April

English finance financing Bank Indonesia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 May 2022 15:35
Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey points to an increase in corporate demand for financing in April 2022 compared with conditions one month earlier, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
 
It is reflected by a significant bump in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 29.0% from 15.6% in March 2022. 
 
In line with that, the Survey also indicates increasing household demand for new financing in April 2022. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"From the banking side, new loan disbursements in April 2022 indicates positive growth compared with conditions one month earlier," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The increase in corporate demand for financing in April 2022 primarily stems from internal funds which remain dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loan, and the sale of non-productive fixed assets. 
 
As for household, commercial banks remaining the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.
 
The positive growth in new loan disbursements is mainly driven by customer demand, as well as the promising monetary and economic outlook, as reflected by broad-based gains across all bank and loan categories. 
 
On a quarterly basis, survey respondents expect new loan disbursements to accelerate in the second quarter of 2022.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Pursues Full, Sustain Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

APEC Pursues Full, Sustain Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

English
trade
World Bank's Project to Boost Regional Trade through Laos

World Bank's Project to Boost Regional Trade through Laos

English
southeast asia
Indonesia's External Debt Down to $411.5 Billion in First Quarter of 2022: BI

Indonesia's External Debt Down to $411.5 Billion in First Quarter of 2022: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gara-gara Tekanan Global, Sri Mulyani Sesuaikan Asumsi Ekonomi Makro 2022
Ekonomi

Gara-gara Tekanan Global, Sri Mulyani Sesuaikan Asumsi Ekonomi Makro 2022

Lestari Moerdijat Berharap Masyarakat Tak Terjebak Euforia Pelonggaran Masker
Nasional

Lestari Moerdijat Berharap Masyarakat Tak Terjebak Euforia Pelonggaran Masker

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza
Internasional

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza

Indonesia Sabet Emas Catur Rapid Putri
Olahraga

Indonesia Sabet Emas Catur Rapid Putri

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang
Otomotif

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa
Hiburan

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!