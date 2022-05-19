Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey points to an increase in corporate demand for financing in April 2022 compared with conditions one month earlier, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.It is reflected by a significant bump in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 29.0% from 15.6% in March 2022.In line with that, the Survey also indicates increasing household demand for new financing in April 2022."From the banking side, new loan disbursements in April 2022 indicates positive growth compared with conditions one month earlier," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.The increase in corporate demand for financing in April 2022 primarily stems from internal funds which remain dominant, followed by committed undisbursed loan, and the sale of non-productive fixed assets.As for household, commercial banks remaining the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.The positive growth in new loan disbursements is mainly driven by customer demand, as well as the promising monetary and economic outlook, as reflected by broad-based gains across all bank and loan categories.On a quarterly basis, survey respondents expect new loan disbursements to accelerate in the second quarter of 2022.