English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. (Photo:KKP)
Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. (Photo:KKP)

Investment in Marine, Fisheries Sector Reached Rp602 Trillion in 2021: Minister

English illegal fishing investment fisheries
Antara • 26 January 2022 18:56
Jakarta: Indonesia's investment in the marine and fisheries sector in 2021 had reached Rp6.02 trillion (US$419 million), Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono stated.
 
"Investment in marine and fisheries in 2021, based on the data of BKPM (Investment Coordinating Board) and OJK (Financial Service Authority) as of September 2021, has reached Rp4.39 trillion. Until December 2021, the amount is expected to reach Rp6.02 trillion," Trenggono noted during a working meeting with the House of Representatives' Commission IV here on Wednesday.
 
The investors came from Singapore, Switzerland, India, Japan, and China, among others, for investment chiefly in East Java, West Java, Central Java, Jakarta, and Lampung.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, fishery production in 2021 had reached 24.480 million tons, the highest in seven years. In 2015, production was recorded at 22.311 million tons.
 
The minister affirmed that fish consumption in the country stood at 55.37 kg per capita per year.
 
"In terms of access to working capital, realization of micro loan disbursement in the marine and fisheries sector in 2021 had reached Rp8.05 trillion for 231,329 debtors. This is a 53.04-percent increase as compared to that in 2020," he remarked.
 
In addition, the number of business operators in the sector that had benefited from the micro loan had increased by 33.44 percent.
 
Trenggono remarked that non-tax state revenue from the sector was recorded at Rp1.7 trillion in 2021, comprising Rp708-billion revenue from fishery resources, Rp243 billion revenue from other sources, and Rp56.4 billion revenue from the Public Service Agency (BLU).
 
The minister also reported that the marine conservation area in 2021 had covered an area reaching 28.4 million hectares.
 
In a bid to address the problem of illegal fishing, the ministry had detained 167 illegal fishing ships during the year. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Airnav Indonesia Ready to Serve as Flight Navigator in Riau Islands, Natuna

Airnav Indonesia Ready to Serve as Flight Navigator in Riau Islands, Natuna

English
riau islands
Indonesia Records 7,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Records 7,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
indonesian government
IMF Raises Indonesia's Economic Growth Projection in 2021 to 3.3%

IMF Raises Indonesia's Economic Growth Projection in 2021 to 3.3%

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Firli Tegaskan Tak Pernah Menyembunyikan Penanganan Kasus Korupsi
Nasional

Firli Tegaskan Tak Pernah Menyembunyikan Penanganan Kasus Korupsi

Dijenguk Andre Taulany, Begini Kondisi Terbaru Tukul Arwana
Hiburan

Dijenguk Andre Taulany, Begini Kondisi Terbaru Tukul Arwana

MGN Summit 2022 Digelar, Usung Tema Bangkit Bersama, Maju Indonesia
Ekonomi

MGN Summit 2022 Digelar, Usung Tema Bangkit Bersama, Maju Indonesia

Kondisi Fisik Timnas Indonesia Belum Maksimal untuk Hadapi Timor Leste
Olahraga

Kondisi Fisik Timnas Indonesia Belum Maksimal untuk Hadapi Timor Leste

Mengantisipasi Kendaraan Mogok Di Jalan Dengan Atlas
Otomotif

Mengantisipasi Kendaraan Mogok Di Jalan Dengan Atlas

2023 Tidak Ada Lagi Honorer, P2G Mewanti-wanti Ini
Pendidikan

2023 Tidak Ada Lagi Honorer, P2G Mewanti-wanti Ini

WHO Tegaskan Risiko Varian Omicron Masih Sangat Tinggi
Internasional

WHO Tegaskan Risiko Varian Omicron Masih Sangat Tinggi

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok
Teknologi

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!