Respondents predict milder inflationary pressures in August and November 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Retailers Predict Stronger Annual Sales Performance: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 July 2022 14:59
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed that retailers predict stronger annual sales performance in June 2022, as reflected by a significant 15.4% (yoy) bump in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 229.1, on the back of Food, Beverages and Tobacco, Clothing as well as Spare Parts and Accessories.
 
"On a monthly basis, however, survey respondents predict a 2.1% (mtm) retail sales decline in June 2022, primarily held back by Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Cultural and Recreational Goods despite improving sales of Spare Parts and Accessories and Automotive Fuel," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Monday.
 
In May 2022, the Retail Sales Survey indicated positive annual retail sales performance, with the RSI growing 2.9% (yoy) to 234.1, driven by Cultural and Recreational Goods, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Automotive Fuel.

In contrast, monthly retail sales contracted 2.1% (mtm) in May 2022 as the impact of seasonal demand during the recent national religious holidays (HBKN) faded.
 
Retailers confirmed sales declines affecting Clothing, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Information and Communication Equipment.
 
In terms of prices, respondents predict milder inflationary pressures in August and November 2022, with the 3 and 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) decreasing respectively to 127.5 and 132.1 from 141.7 and 137.5 in line with expectations of fewer distribution constraints.
 
(WAH)
