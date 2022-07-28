Govt Trains 80 Players of Flagship MSMEs in Labuan Bajo

Jakarta: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy provided training to 80 players of flagship micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the tourism and creative economy sectors in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.
In collaboration with state-owned oil company Pertamina and state-owned telecommunication provider Telkom, the ministry offered a training program on July 26-28 to 51 culinary MSMEs, 16 fashion MSMEs, and 13 craft MSMEs.
"This activity is an effort to increase the business capacity (upskilling) of tourism and creative economy MSME players around Labuan Bajo," the ministry's Deputy for Industry and Investment, Henky Manurung, said as stated in an official written statement received here on Thursday.
Manurung delivered the statement virtually at the “Improving MSMEs' Capacity in Preparation for Business Meetings with Hotels in DPSP Labuan Bajo” event held on Wednesday.
According to the deputy, upskilling is an effort to increase the capacity and competitiveness of MSMEs, especially in preparing for business meetings with the hotel industry.
Tourism and creative economy MSMEs in Labuan Bajo are expected to improve their product quality, so that they can meet the standard of the hotel industry in the region.
The training is expected to support MSMEs to have high product quality and meet the standard set by the hotel industry, so that they can supply their products to hotels.
Director of Industrial Management at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Anggara Hayun Anujuprana, explained that the training was held to increase the capacity of MSMEs, especially in terms of branding, communication, negotiation techniques, and pricing strategies.
"The goal is to make MSME players ready to face business meetings and clinch cooperation agreements with hotels," Anujuprana said.
After holding business capacity-building activities for three days, the ministry will compile an e-catalog and assist all participants until they hold business meetings with hotels.
The program's final goal is to create supply chain sustainability between MSMEs and hotels in the Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) area of Labuan Bajo.
Labuan Bajo and Flores Tourism Authority (BOPLBF) president director Shana Fatina believes huge opportunities exist for MSMEs to meet the needs of hotels in Labuan Bajo and nationally, considering that the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has an extensive hotel network.
On the same occasion, Pertamina's Small Medium Enterprise and Partnership Program (SMEPP) Manager, Rudi Ariffianto, affirmed that Pertamina has in place the SME Academy program that aims to push MSMEs to level up.