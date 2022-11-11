English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Outline 3 Steps to Accelerate ASEAN's Economic Recovery

Antara • 11 November 2022 16:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, spotlighted three steps in a bid to expedite economic recovery in the ASEAN region.
 
"Three things must be done to accelerate economic recovery in the region, namely, resurrecting and restoring the sub-regional tourism sector, accelerating the development of hard and soft infrastructure, and realizing a green and sustainable sub-regional economy," Jokowi conveyed at the 14th IMT-GT Summit meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as stated by the Coordinating Ministry for the Economic Affairs here, Friday.
 
The head of state considers the momentum of the 14th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit this year to be very crucial, where state leaders laud the collective efforts to strengthen cooperation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It was noted that the gross domestic product (GDP) of the IMT-GT area increased by 39 percent during the 2014-2021 period and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Furthermore, Jokowi noted three fundamental steps that should be taken to drive recovery, with the first being revitalization of the sub-regional tourism sector.
 
"I think this is very urgent because our tourism activities have fallen drastically to above 90 percent in the last two years," he pointed out.
 
He remarked that related stakeholders must accelerate digital technology in marketing and developing halal tourism in the sub-region.
 
"Our target is to become a global halal hub, with a market value of US$7 trillion by 2030," he noted.
 
The second step pertains to expediting the development of hard and soft infrastructure.
 
“Physical infrastructure and human resources are the pillars of development. The two cannot be separated. They must complement each other,” Jokowi emphasized.
 
The third step entails realizing a green and sustainable sub-regional economy.
 
"The green economy is the future of our economy. Hence, we must accelerate clean energy transition, develop employment opportunities, invest in renewable energy, and accelerate the implementation of the 2019-2036 Green City Development Framework," he remarked.
 
The 14th IMT-GT Summit forum ratified two documents -- the IMT-GT Leaders' Joint Statement and the IMT-GT Implementation of Blue Print in 2022-2026 -- as well as supporting two initiatives: IMT-GT 30th Anniversary Celebration and IMT-GT Visit Year on 2023-2025.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar

President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

3 New Papuan Provinces Officially Established

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar

President Jokowi Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar

English
president joko widodo
Nusantara to Be Among World's Most Sustainable Cities: Authority Head

Nusantara to Be Among World's Most Sustainable Cities: Authority Head

English
New Capital
No Ban on Religious Activities during G20 Summit: Bali Govt

No Ban on Religious Activities during G20 Summit: Bali Govt

English
bali
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gara-gara Jadwal, Alasan Putin Tidak Datang ke KTT G20
Internasional

Gara-gara Jadwal, Alasan Putin Tidak Datang ke KTT G20

Rupiah Ngamuk! 'Injak' Dolar AS ke Rp15.495/USD Jelang Akhir Pekan
Ekonomi

Rupiah Ngamuk! 'Injak' Dolar AS ke Rp15.495/USD Jelang Akhir Pekan

Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern
Otomotif

Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi
Hiburan

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!