English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)

Indonesia Needs $243 Billion to Provide Green Electricity: Finance Minister

Antara • 13 July 2022 19:21
Jakarta: Indonesia needed around US$243 billion to provide electricity from greener new and renewable energy sources, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said during a webinar on Wednesday.
 
This US$243-billion budget is required to reach Indonesia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target to reduce carbon emissions to 29 percent through its own efforts and 41 percent with international aid in 2030.
 
To reach the 29-percent NDC target, the electricity sector needs to reduce carbon emissions to 314 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"That figure makes the electricity sector the second-biggest carbon emission reduction contributor after forestry," Indrawati noted during the Sustainable Finance: Instruments and Management in Achieving Sustainable Development in Indonesia webinar.
 
In order to reach the 41-percent NDC target, the electricity sector needs to reduce carbon emissions by up to 446 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.
 
"The funding to reduce carbon emissions does not only come from the government's money. The government will play a role, but the role of the private sector and international financing is also important," she remarked.
 
Hence, the government is also still preparing the carbon tax imposition guideline to provide incentives to businessmen, who manage to reduce carbon emissions.
 
The government is also still discussing the matter involving the fairest carbon price.
 
"Unfortunately, the global carbon market does not have a universal carbon price," the minister remarked.
 
"This is a serious debate within the G20 member countries' financial ministers' meeting on fair carbon price that reflects different general responsibility," she stated.
 
Earlier, during the VII Indonesian Forestry Congress here on June 28, Indrawati noted that Rp77.82 trillion is necessary to reach the NDC target through the forestry sector.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia-Sinovac Cooperation Continues for Development of mRNA-Based Vaccine

Indonesia-Sinovac Cooperation Continues for Development of mRNA-Based Vaccine

English
vaccine
Circular Economy Can Increase Indonesia's GDP: Minister

Circular Economy Can Increase Indonesia's GDP: Minister

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Cooperation with Switzerland

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Cooperation with Switzerland

English
immigration
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Edgar Xavier Tebus Kegagalan SEA Games di Kejuaraan Dunia Wushu
Olahraga

Edgar Xavier Tebus Kegagalan SEA Games di Kejuaraan Dunia Wushu

Sherpa G20 Dorong Transisi Energi yang Transparan
Ekonomi

Sherpa G20 Dorong Transisi Energi yang Transparan

Baru Temui Anak Atta dan Aurel Sekarang, Gen Halilintar Beri Penjelasan
Hiburan

Baru Temui Anak Atta dan Aurel Sekarang, Gen Halilintar Beri Penjelasan

Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone
Internasional

Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali
Nasional

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan
Otomotif

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?
Teknologi

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!