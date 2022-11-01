International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reached 538 Thousand in September: BPS

"At the same time, international traveler arrivals in September 2022 increased by 5.50 percent compared with the previous month," BPS said in a media release on Tuesday.
"From January to September 2022, the number of international tourist arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 2.27 million, which increased by 2,530.58 percent over the same period in 2021," BPS added.
Furthermore, the room occupancy rate of classified hotels in September 2022 was 50.02 percent, an increase of 13.38 percentage points from September 2021.
Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate in September 2022 increased by 2.64 percentage points compared with August 2022.
On the other hand, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in September 2022 was 23.39 percent, which increased by 3.44 percentage points from September 2021 but slightly decreased by 0.30 percentage points from August 2022.
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during September 2022 was 1.64 days, which increased by 0.05 percentage points compared with September 2021.
While compared with the previous month, the average length of stay in September 2022 decreased by 0.02 percentage points.