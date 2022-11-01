English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
International traveler arrivals in September 2022 increased by 5.50 percent compared with the previous month. (Photo: medcom.id)
International traveler arrivals in September 2022 increased by 5.50 percent compared with the previous month. (Photo: medcom.id)

International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reached 538 Thousand in September: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2022 13:58
Jakarta: The number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 538.32 thousand in September 2022, dramatically increasing by 10,768.46 percent compared with September 2021, according to latest data issued by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
 
"At the same time, international traveler arrivals in September 2022 increased by 5.50 percent compared with the previous month," BPS said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"From January to September 2022, the number of international tourist arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 2.27 million, which increased by 2,530.58 percent over the same period in 2021," BPS added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, the room occupancy rate of classified hotels in September 2022 was 50.02 percent, an increase of 13.38 percentage points from September 2021. 
 
Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate in September 2022 increased by 2.64 percentage points compared with August 2022. 
 
On the other hand, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in September 2022 was 23.39 percent, which increased by 3.44 percentage points from September 2021 but slightly decreased by 0.30 percentage points from August 2022.
 
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during September 2022 was 1.64 days, which increased by 0.05 percentage points compared with September 2021. 
 
While compared with the previous month, the average length of stay in September 2022 decreased by 0.02 percentage points.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The authority must also educate local residents so that they can become tour guides. (Photo: medcom.id)

South Kalimantan's Oldest Coal Mine to Become Geotourism Site

Minister Encourages Indonesians to Expedite Tourism Recovery

Indonesia, Singapore Committed to Strengthening Economic Cooperation

BACA JUGA
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to Visit UAE, Egypt

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to Visit UAE, Egypt

English
vice president maruf amin
Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

English
indonesian embassy
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%
Ekonomi

Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok
Internasional

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970
Pendidikan

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai
Nasional

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L
Otomotif

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!