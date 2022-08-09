English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This report supports the government’s efforts to reduce the risks to public finances. (Photo: medcom.id)
This report supports the government’s efforts to reduce the risks to public finances. (Photo: medcom.id)

Maldives Urged to Improve Fiscal Health

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 August 2022 13:59
Male: Maldives’ economy is on the road to recovery following the unprecedented shocks of COVID-19, the World Bank has said.
 
Key reforms can enhance the quality of public spending, strengthen debt management and debt transparency and collect more revenues to finance the country’s development needs, according to the World Bank’s Maldives Public Expenditure Review (PER) launched today.
 
"This report supports the government’s efforts to reduce the risks to public finances and ensure that public money is well spent in order to secure a more resilient and prosperous future for all Maldivians," said Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance of Maldives, said in a media release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It will help us identify where and how public money can be better allocated to achieve the Jazeera Raajje vision, while supporting our ongoing and planned reforms to collect additional revenues," he added.
 
Much of the increase in public spending and debt over the past five years has financed investments in basic services and infrastructure, especially housing. 
 
While these investments can boost long-term growth, making public spending more efficient, transparent, and targeted towards the neediest groups, it is essential to contain the rapid rise in spending and debt. 
 
Such reforms are particularly important because Maldives’ economy is highly vulnerable to external shocks such as a global recession and climate change-induced natural disasters.
 
The PER identifies key reforms to help Maldives strengthen fiscal sustainability, including raising more revenues – especially from domestic sources – by, for example, reducing the Personal Income Tax threshold and gradually raising both the General and Tourism GST rates. 
 
The PER also identifies reforms needed to better manage public debt and guarantees. 
 
These include revamping the Fiscal Responsibility Act to include guarantees and more stringent monitoring of fiscal risks from state-owned enterprises.
 
"The Government of Maldives is already planning many reforms to improve the country’s fiscal health. These include raising GST rates, making public sector wages and pensions more equitable, enacting a Debt Law and revamping the Fiscal Responsibility Act," said Faris. H. Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. 
 
"The World Bank welcomes the recent proposed GST reforms and stands ready to support the Government to implement these and further reforms to achieve a more resilient and prosperous future for all Maldivians," he added.
 
The Public Expenditure Review is a core analytical product of the World Bank which assesses the quality of government spending and identifies key fiscal reforms that countries need to undertake to achieve better growth and development outcomes. 
 
This is the first PER for Maldives since 2002.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Urges Asia, Pacific Countries to Improve Water Security

ADB Urges Asia, Pacific Countries to Improve Water Security

English
asia-pacific
UN Urges Countries to Support Indigenous Women

UN Urges Countries to Support Indigenous Women

English
united nations
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Jordan

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Jordan

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri ESDM: Progres Pembentukan BLU DMO Batu Bara Tersendat
Ekonomi

Menteri ESDM: Progres Pembentukan BLU DMO Batu Bara Tersendat

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo
Nasional

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris
Olahraga

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel
Internasional

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK
Pendidikan

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK

Tiba Di Indonesia, Keyboardist Dream Theater Langsung Pamer Telur Asin Brebes
Hiburan

Tiba Di Indonesia, Keyboardist Dream Theater Langsung Pamer Telur Asin Brebes

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget
Otomotif

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!