English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia has set a conditional target of its emission reduction by 41 percent.
Indonesia has set a conditional target of its emission reduction by 41 percent.

Minister Pandjaitan Visits US to Discuss Investment, Environment

English investment environment united states
Antara • 21 October 2021 20:48
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan discussed several issues, including environment and investment, with a number of parties during an official visit to Washington D.C., the US, from October 17-19, 2021.
 
During his visit, Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, World Bank President David Malpass, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.
 
During their meeting, Kerry and Pandjaitan focused on cooperation in accelerating the renewable energy transition in terms of funding and technology.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Currently, Indonesia has set a conditional target of its emission reduction by 41 percent but it can be increased to 50 percent with US support, the coordinating minister said in a written statement received here on Thursday.
 
He said he also discussed the same topic with Malpass, in addition to vaccines and conservation.
 
At the meeting with Sullivan, several subjects were discussed, including cooperation in tackling the climate crisis, global health security, US investment in various strategic sectors in Indonesia, two countries’ strategic communication, as well as dynamics of maritime politics and security in Asia and Southeast Asia, Pandjaitan informed.
 
Meanwhile, Georgieva lauded the Indonesian Government's attempts to handle COVID-19 and recover the nation’s economy, he said. She also expressed IMF’s support for Indonesia’s attempt to establish global health security cooperation, he added.
 
Furthermore, Pandjaitan said he also met with a number of US companies, which appreciated the government’s reforms to improve the investment and business climate in Indonesia.
 
He also said that multinational technology company Apple Inc. stated its commitment to him to open more Apple developer academies in several regions in Indonesia, in addition to the ones established in Batam city and Tangerang district.
 
Meanwhile, he informed that at Tesla Inc., he discussed the continuation of its investment plans in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

English
finance
Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

English
united nations
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto
Nasional

Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini
Hiburan

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital
Ekonomi

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya
Internasional

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS
Pendidikan

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas
Teknologi

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding
Otomotif

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!