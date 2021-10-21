Minister Pandjaitan Visits US to Discuss Investment, Environment

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan discussed several issues, including environment and investment, with a number of parties during an official visit to Washington D.C., the US, from October 17-19, 2021.
During his visit, Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, World Bank President David Malpass, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.
During their meeting, Kerry and Pandjaitan focused on cooperation in accelerating the renewable energy transition in terms of funding and technology.
Currently, Indonesia has set a conditional target of its emission reduction by 41 percent but it can be increased to 50 percent with US support, the coordinating minister said in a written statement received here on Thursday.
He said he also discussed the same topic with Malpass, in addition to vaccines and conservation.
At the meeting with Sullivan, several subjects were discussed, including cooperation in tackling the climate crisis, global health security, US investment in various strategic sectors in Indonesia, two countries’ strategic communication, as well as dynamics of maritime politics and security in Asia and Southeast Asia, Pandjaitan informed.
Meanwhile, Georgieva lauded the Indonesian Government's attempts to handle COVID-19 and recover the nation’s economy, he said. She also expressed IMF’s support for Indonesia’s attempt to establish global health security cooperation, he added.
Furthermore, Pandjaitan said he also met with a number of US companies, which appreciated the government’s reforms to improve the investment and business climate in Indonesia.
He also said that multinational technology company Apple Inc. stated its commitment to him to open more Apple developer academies in several regions in Indonesia, in addition to the ones established in Batam city and Tangerang district.
Meanwhile, he informed that at Tesla Inc., he discussed the continuation of its investment plans in Indonesia.